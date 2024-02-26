Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Slightly broken...': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath reveals battle with mild stroke

    Nithin Kamath, the founder of Zerodha, disclosed suffering a mild stroke due to various factors including stress and exhaustion. Despite the initial impairment, he's gradually recovering, emphasizing the importance of self-care. His openness aims to inspire others to prioritize health. 

    'Slightly broken...': Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath reveals battle with mild stroke
    Nithin Kamath, the founder of the prominent brokerage firm Zerodha, disclosed that he suffered a mild stroke approximately six weeks ago. Sharing his journey of recovery, Kamath took to social media to shed light on the challenges he faced and the lessons learned.

    The ordeal began unexpectedly for Kamath, who attributed various factors to the incident, including the recent passing of his father, inadequate sleep, fatigue, dehydration, and intense workout sessions. Despite his dedication to fitness and well-being, Kamath's health setback served as a stark reminder of the importance of balance and self-care.

    Zerodha CEO warns citizens about 'Pig Butchering Scam': Know what it is & how to stay safe

    Reflecting on his recovery process, Kamath expressed gratitude for the progress he has made. From initially experiencing significant physical and cognitive impairment to gradually regaining functionality, Kamath's journey underscores the resilience of the human spirit.

    Interactions on social media platforms revealed an outpouring of support and well-wishes for Kamath's speedy recovery. Colleagues, friends, and well-wishers extended messages of encouragement, emphasizing the significance of prioritizing health and well-being.

    Who is Nikhil Kamath? Meet Rhea Chakraborty's rumoured boyfriend and Miss World Manushi Chhillar's ex-beau

    Sharing the news on Social Media, Nithin wrote, “Around 6 weeks ago, I had a mild stroke out of the blue. Dad passing away, poor sleep, exhaustion, dehydration, and overworking out —any of these could be possible reasons. I've gone from having a big droop in the face and not being able to read or write to having a slight droop but being able to read and write more. From being absent-minded to more present-minded. So, 3 to 6 months for full recovery.

    I wondered why a person who's fit and takes care of himself could be affected. The doctor said you need to know when you need to shift the gears down a bit. His revelation of his recent health challenge serves as a powerful testament to the importance of self-care and mindfulness. By sharing his journey openly, Kamath hopes to inspire others to prioritize their health and well-being in today's fast-paced world. As he aptly puts it, "Slightly broken, yet getting my treadmill count". . 

