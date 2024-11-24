CM Yogi congratulates BJP officials and workers on the historic victory of Maharashtra

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the BJP-Mahayuti alliance on their historic win in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, crediting PM Narendra Modi's leadership and highlighting the importance of unity.

CM Yogi congratulates BJP officials and workers on the historic victory of Maharashtra dmn
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 24, 2024, 2:33 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 2:33 PM IST

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his heartfelt congratulations to the BJP-Mahayuti alliance for their resounding victory in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. In a message shared on his social media platform 'X', CM Yogi called the win "historic" and praised the alliance for its strong performance.

In his message, the CM credited the success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that the victory reflects people's support for the government's focus on security, prosperity, and good governance.

He also congratulated the people of Maharashtra, along with all BJP officials and workers, for their hard work in achieving the historic victory. In his post, he once again highlighted the importance of unity, stating "Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai" (Unity is Strength).

