IndiGo offers special benefits for students: Extra baggage, discounts and more

IndiGo introduces student-friendly flight deals with discounts, free changes, and extra baggage allowance. Book now on the official website or app and save on your academic travels!

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 24, 2024, 3:52 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 3:52 PM IST

Indian airline IndiGo has introduced special fare offers and benefits for students booking flights through its website and app. The initiative aims to provide flexibility and cost savings for students travelling for academic purposes.

article_image2

In order to meet their sometimes shifting academic calendars, the new offer allows students to change their ticket reservations without incurring any modification fees. They will also get an additional 10 kg of luggage allowance and a discount of up to 6% off the base cost.

According to IndiGo, this is especially helpful for students who need to transport necessary items and course materials to their study locations.

Students 12 years of age and older who show a valid student ID at check-in are eligible for the promotion. The airline's website states that failure to present valid identification will result in the standard ticket being levied.

article_image3

These perks can't be transferred to another individual and are only accessible on domestic flights. Only direct reservations made through IndiGo's official website or app—avoidance of third-party booking platforms—are eligible for the promotion. IndiGo's website advertised up to 15% off direct reservations as part of a larger "limited-time offer."

With this program, IndiGo is enhancing its relationship with young tourists and lowering the cost of flight travel for students.

