IndiGo offers special benefits for students: Extra baggage, discounts and more

Indian airline IndiGo has introduced special fare offers and benefits for students booking flights through its website and app. The initiative aims to provide flexibility and cost savings for students travelling for academic purposes.

In order to meet their sometimes shifting academic calendars, the new offer allows students to change their ticket reservations without incurring any modification fees. They will also get an additional 10 kg of luggage allowance and a discount of up to 6% off the base cost.

According to IndiGo, this is especially helpful for students who need to transport necessary items and course materials to their study locations.



Students 12 years of age and older who show a valid student ID at check-in are eligible for the promotion. The airline's website states that failure to present valid identification will result in the standard ticket being levied.