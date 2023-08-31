Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Nikhil Kamath? Meet Rhea Chakraborty's rumoured boyfriend and Miss World Manushi Chhillar's ex-beau

    Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty is reportedly dating Nikhil Kamath, a 36-year-old young entrepreneur previously linked to Manushi Chhillar. According to the most current data, Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, has a net worth of Rs. 9000 crore.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 31, 2023, 8:30 AM IST

    Nikhil Kamath, a young businessman, has made news due to his ties to Bollywood. A few months back, there was news of him linked to Manushi Chhillar, the Miss World 2017 and Bollywood actress. However, it was recently announced that Kamath and Chhillar separated amicably. The former couple's separation became public after they unfollowed one other on Instagram. According to recent reports, Nikhil Kamath is allegedly presently dating Rhea Chakraborty.

    Who is Nikhil Kamath? 
    For the uninitiated, Nikhil Kamath was born in Karnataka on September 5, 1985, to a Konkani Brahmin family. Due to his lack of interest in education, the business magnate dropped out of school before completing his tenth grade and was refused permission to take Board Exams. Kamath chose not to attend college and does not have a formal degree.

    He had always desired to be a businessman and began his job at the age of 14 selling mobile phones. According to reports, Nikhil's mother was angry with his antics and once flushed his cell phone. His brother Nithin Kamath is also a businessman and is his business partner. 

    Nikhil Kamath also worked at a call centre for Rs. 8000 per month after dropping out of school. However, he quickly began trading stocks in addition to working at a contact centre. Later that year, in 2006, Kamath started to work as a sub-broker. Later, he started his brokerage firm, Kamath & Associates, with his brother Nithin Kamath.

    Zerodha, True Beacon, and Gruhas
    However, the Kamath brothers quickly expanded from strength to strength, and they established a new organisation called Zerodha, which handles brokerage services for stock, commodity, and currency trading. Following the massive success of Zerodha, Nikhil and his brother co-founded True Beacon, an asset management firm. The organisation assists ultra-high-net-worth individuals in investing in the Indian market. Later in 2021, Kamath partnered with Abhijeet Pai to co-found Gruhas, a real estate investment and pro-tech firm. 

    Nikhil Kamath's net worth
    According to current data, the 36-year-old millionaire has a net worth of Rs. 9000 crore. His brokerage firm, Zerodha, generates an annual profit of more than Rs. 2000 crore. 
     

    Last Updated Aug 31, 2023, 8:30 AM IST
