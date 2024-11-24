IPL 2025 mega auction: Shreyas Iyer becomes most expensive player, bought for Rs 26.75 cr by PBKS

Star India batter Shreyas Iyer has been bought by Punjab Kings for Rs 26.75 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction being held in Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) on Saturday. Iyer led Kolkata Knight Riders to title triumph earlier this year but in a surprising turn of events, he was released by the franchise ahead of the auction.
 

article_image1
Shreyas Iyer - the IPL winning captain of last season has been sold for a whopping price of Rs 26.75 crore to Punjab Kings, his former franchise. He is the most expensive player in the history of IPL auction in history. 

Although KKR first placed an offer for Shreyas Iyer, Punjab Kings entered the battle to capture the captaincy. As PBKS and DC engaged in a fierce battle to get the player, the Delhi Capitals stepped in after KKR halted. When Punjab Kings won, Shreyas became the most expensive player in IPL history, earning Rs. 26.75 crore.

Also Read | IPL 2025 mega auction: Arshdeep Singh retained by Punjab Kings for whopping Rs 18 crore

article_image2

He crossed the previous highest of Rs 24.75 crore held by Mitchell Starc.  In his 115 IPL games thus far, Iyer has amassed 3127 runs with a strike-rate of 127.48. With a high score of 96, he has hit 21 half-centuries.

Iyer has demonstrated his leadership abilities in addition to being a reliable hitter; his IPL 2024 title victory is his greatest accomplishment. He has amassed 5759 runs at a strike-rate of 132.57 in 215 Twenty20 matches overall. Three hundred and thirty-six fifties are among his accomplishments.

article_image3

Shreyas Iyer

It's been a year for Iyer. After failing to play for his home side, Mumbai, in the Ranji Trophy despite not being on national service, he was excluded from BCCI central contracts. This came after the BCCI instructed the Indian players to attend all domestic games unless they had international cricket commitments.

The IPL 2025 mega auction kicked off with Arshdeep Singh going to PBKS, who use RTM for the pacer for Rs 18 crore after a bidding war with SRH.

