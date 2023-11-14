Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Zerodha CEO warns citizens about 'Pig Butchering Scam': Know what it is & how to stay safe

    Nithin Kamath explained the modus operandi of these ‘pig butchers’ who win the trust of users through fake profiles. ‘Pig butchering’ is basically a cyber scam that targets people using fake online messages and convinces them into making fake investments.

    Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath warns citizens about Pig Butchering Scam Know what it is how to stay safe gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 2:20 PM IST

    The CEO of Zerodha and creator of the well-liked podcast "WTF," Nithin Kamath, has warned Indians about a strange new fraud called the "pig butchering scam." Kamath emphasises that tens of thousands of crores of rupees have been embezzled as a result of this scam. It basically means getting the victim's trust and then "butchering" them in a figurative sense.

    Furthermore, this term "scam" refers to a broad range of frauds that use this technique, including phoney job offer scams, fraudulent cryptocurrency investments, and extravagantly expensive investment schemes.

    Kamath said that the reason for this strange analogy is that scammers first build up trust with their victims before they take advantage of them. "They steal money by tricking users into sending money for jobs and high-yield investments under the guise of love and friendship," Kamath claimed. "These scams are global, and their scope is staggering," he continued.

    Also Read | 'It was an honour...' Elon Musk apologises for not meeting Piyush Goyal at Tesla factory

    In addition, the people who fall for these scams frequently receive false employment offers and may also fall for another fraud at the same time. However, once they travel overseas to accept the offers, they are kidnapped and forced to con others by gaining their confidence and even fabricating boy-girl accounts to deceive individuals of the other sex.

     

    Also Read | WhatsApp rolls out new voice chat feature for large groups on Android, iOS

    Here are some tips to keep in mind to stay safe: 

    • Never respond to arbitrary inquiries or job offers on social media or messaging applications.
    • Never download anything or click on external links.
    • Consider your options carefully before acting; it just could save your life.
    • Never divulge important personal information, such as Aadhar numbers or OTPs.
    • Generally speaking, keep in mind that if anything appears too good to be true, it typically is.
    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 2:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WhatsApp rolls out new voice chat feature for large groups on Android iOS check details gcw

    WhatsApp rolls out new voice chat feature for large groups on Android, iOS

    Vivo X100 Vivo X100 Pro launched in China Check specifications colours price more gcw

    Vivo X100, Vivo X100 Pro launched in China; Check specifications, colours, price & more

    Apple to introduce iPad Air with a larger 12 9 inch display in 2024 Report gcw

    Apple to introduce iPad Air with a larger 12.9-inch display in 2024: Report

    Vivo X100 series to launch on November 13 in China When where to watch event live What to expect gcw

    Vivo X100 series to launch on November 13 in China: When, where to watch event live? What to expect?

    WhatsApp update Channels to get username feature instead of phone number gcw

    WhatsApp update: Channels to get username feature instead of phone number

    Recent Stories

    Green Tea to Coconut Water-7 drinks to rejuvenate your skin post-Diwali RBA

    Green Tea to Smoothie-7 drinks to rejuvenate your skin post-Diwali

    Billie Eilish opens up about her gender identity, says, 'I'm physically attracted to women' RKK

    Billie Eilish opens up about her gender identity, says, 'I'm physically attracted to women'

    Vijayendra's talent has been recognised by Amit Shah which earned him to lead state BJP: Former CM SM Krishna vkp

    Vijayendra's talent has been recognised by Amit Shah which earned him to lead state BJP: Former CM SM Krishna

    Tennis Carlos Alcaraz experiences a defeat in his ATP Finals debut against Alexander Zverev osf

    Carlos Alcaraz experiences a defeat in his ATP Finals debut against Alexander Zverev

    Explosive claim Hamid Mir India RAW Afghanistan NDS behind targeted killings on Pakistan soil WATCH snt

    Explosive claim: "India's RAW, Afghanistan's NDS behind targeted killings on Pakistan soil" - WATCH

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon