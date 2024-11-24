Caught on camera: Varanasi cop thrashed by mob after car hits auto, his family waited inside (WATCH)

A police officer in Varanasi was beaten by a mob after his car hit an auto-rickshaw. The officer, accompanied by his wife and children, was attacked despite identifying himself. Police from a nearby station intervened to stop the assault.

In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, a police officer was beaten by a crowd after he reportedly crashed his vehicle into another vehicle on Saturday evening, according to authorities. While his wife and kids huddled in terror inside the car, the policeman was being punched by men as shown in the clip that the villagers took.

The policeman, who was not wearing his uniform at the time, introduced himself as Rajatalab's Station Head Officer (SHO), Ajit Verma, and begged the crowd not to beat him in front of his family. However, the mob persisted in the attack until officers from a nearby police station arrived and stopped it.

Also Read | Video shows nurse carrying Congress MLA's footwear at Tamil Nadu hospital, sparks outrage (WATCH)

The policeman was travelling in his car with his family when he accidentally hit an auto, drawing the ire of the public. He was dragged from the car and beaten by the crowd. At first, the policeman tried to defend himself, but he was outnumbered and overpowered by many individuals.

Another constable on the scene tried to assist the injured police officer, but was unable as the crowd continued beating the SHO with fists and clubs.

Also read: West Bengal HORROR! Mob attacks nurses, ransacks Kolkata hospital after patient dies of cardiac arrest (WATCH)

The attack stopped only after the police officials from the nearby police station reached the spot and freed him. Both sides have filed complaints against each other to the police.

Latest Videos