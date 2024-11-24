Caught on camera: Varanasi cop thrashed by mob after car hits auto, his family waited inside (WATCH)

A police officer in Varanasi was beaten by a mob after his car hit an auto-rickshaw. The officer, accompanied by his wife and children, was attacked despite identifying himself. Police from a nearby station intervened to stop the assault.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 24, 2024, 12:57 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 12:57 PM IST

In Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, a police officer was beaten by a crowd after he reportedly crashed his vehicle into another vehicle on Saturday evening, according to authorities. While his wife and kids huddled in terror inside the car, the policeman was being punched by men as shown in the clip that the villagers took.

The policeman, who was not wearing his uniform at the time, introduced himself as Rajatalab's Station Head Officer (SHO), Ajit Verma, and begged the crowd not to beat him in front of his family. However, the mob persisted in the attack until officers from a nearby police station arrived and stopped it.

Also Read | Video shows nurse carrying Congress MLA's footwear at Tamil Nadu hospital, sparks outrage (WATCH)

The policeman was travelling in his car with his family when he accidentally hit an auto, drawing the ire of the public.  He was dragged from the car and beaten by the crowd. At first, the policeman tried to defend himself, but he was outnumbered and overpowered by many individuals.

Another constable on the scene tried to assist the injured police officer, but was unable as the crowd continued beating the SHO with fists and clubs.

Also read: West Bengal HORROR! Mob attacks nurses, ransacks Kolkata hospital after patient dies of cardiac arrest (WATCH)

The attack stopped only after the police officials from the nearby police station reached the spot and freed him. Both sides have filed complaints against each other to the police. 

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharm Dhwajas hoisted by prestigious Sanyasi Akharas at Prayagraj

'History will never forgive him': Sanjay Raut blames ex-CJI Chandrachud for MVA's loss in Maharashtra (WATCH)

Video shows nurse carrying Congress MLA's footwear at Tamil Nadu hospital, sparks outrage (WATCH)

Kerala Lottery Results Akshaya AK-678 November 24 2024: Check winning ticket, prize money and more

Delhi air quality dips: 'Very poor' AQI surge in nebulizer sales, one-third for children

Pakistani Influencer Mathira calls leaked sex video fake, claims AI manipulated the clips to target her

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharm Dhwajas hoisted by prestigious Sanyasi Akharas at Prayagraj

Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar visit Golden Temple before starting next schedule of their movie

Retirement Planning: How to Earn 8 Crores with a 25k Salary

'History will never forgive him': Sanjay Raut blames ex-CJI Chandrachud for MVA's loss in Maharashtra (WATCH)

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH

Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

