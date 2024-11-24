IPL 2025 mega auction: Arshdeep Singh retained by Punjab Kings for whopping Rs 18 crore

Arshdeep Singh was acquired by Punjab Kings for a staggering Rs 18 crore at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah. His impressive performance in the T20 World Cup and IPL 2024 solidified his position as a leading white-ball specialist.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Nov 24, 2024, 4:09 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 4:14 PM IST

Arshdeep Singh

At the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Punjab Kings (PBKS) paid an incredible Rs 18 crore to acquire Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh with the Right-To-Match.

Arshdeep, who has taken 95 wickets in 59 games for India, has established himself as a brilliant white-ball specialist and has become one of the strike bowlers for India in the short format on the international scene.

article_image2

In order to send a message to the cricketing world that he had indeed arrived and was here to stay, Arshdeep destroyed the ranks of everyone who faced him in the T20 World Cup earlier this year. He took 17 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 12.47.

Since making his IPL debut in 2019, he has taken 76 wickets in 65 games, demonstrating the same level of success. However, Arshdeep took his game to a new level during the 2024 Indian Premier League, where he and Harshal Patel formed a deadly pace tandem and took 19 wickets in 14 games for the Punjab Kings.

 

article_image3

The IPL 2025 mega auction is unfolding in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. All the ten franchises have made their respective strategies for the mega event and are expected to make some smart buys to build a strong squad before the 18th edition of the IPL. Punjab Kings (PBKS) have the biggest purse coming into the auction. They have Rs 110.50 crore in their purse. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Virat Kohli's 30th Test ton puts India on top; WATCH flying kisses to Anushka dmn

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Virat Kohli's 30th Test ton puts India on top; WATCH flying kisses to Anushka

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Jaiswal falls after stealing show with stellar century, fans laud 'New King' dmn

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Jaiswal falls after stealing show with stellar century, fans laud 'New King'

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits century, Rahul departs after record opening-wicket partnership dmn

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits century, Rahul departs after record opening-wicket partnership

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Virat Kohli salutes Jaiswal, KL Rahul for stellar show; gesture wins hearts (WATCH) snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: Virat Kohli salutes Jaiswal, KL Rahul for stellar show; gesture wins hearts (WATCH)

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 'You are coming too slow' - Yashasvi Jaiswal sledges Mitchell Starc; WATCH viral video snt

IND vs AUS, Perth Test: 'You are coming too slow' - Yashasvi Jaiswal sledges Mitchell Starc; WATCH viral video

Recent Stories

Real life Subway Surfers! Woman seen dancing, running on roof of moving train; video shocks Internet (WATCH) shk

Real life Subway Surfers! Woman seen dancing, running on roof of moving train; video shocks Internet (WATCH)

Saira Banu breaks silence on her divorce from AR Rahman- shares her side of story NTI

Saira Banu breaks silence on her divorce from AR Rahman—shares her side of story

IPL 2025 mega auction: Shreyas Iyer makes history, becomes most expensive player Punjab Kings Buy Him at this price gcw

IPL 2025 mega auction: Shreyas Iyer becomes most expensive player, bought for Rs 26.75 cr by PBKS

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumor: Abhishek opens up about battling 'Negativity' NTI

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumor: Abhishek opens up about battling 'Negativity'

IndiGo offers special benefits for students: Extra baggage, discounts and more gcw

IndiGo offers special benefits for students: Extra baggage, discounts and more

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon