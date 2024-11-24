IPL 2025 mega auction: Arshdeep Singh retained by Punjab Kings for whopping Rs 18 crore

Arshdeep Singh was acquired by Punjab Kings for a staggering Rs 18 crore at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah. His impressive performance in the T20 World Cup and IPL 2024 solidified his position as a leading white-ball specialist.

Arshdeep Singh

At the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Punjab Kings (PBKS) paid an incredible Rs 18 crore to acquire Indian bowler Arshdeep Singh with the Right-To-Match. Arshdeep, who has taken 95 wickets in 59 games for India, has established himself as a brilliant white-ball specialist and has become one of the strike bowlers for India in the short format on the international scene.

In order to send a message to the cricketing world that he had indeed arrived and was here to stay, Arshdeep destroyed the ranks of everyone who faced him in the T20 World Cup earlier this year. He took 17 wickets in 8 matches at an average of 12.47. Since making his IPL debut in 2019, he has taken 76 wickets in 65 games, demonstrating the same level of success. However, Arshdeep took his game to a new level during the 2024 Indian Premier League, where he and Harshal Patel formed a deadly pace tandem and took 19 wickets in 14 games for the Punjab Kings.





The IPL 2025 mega auction is unfolding in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. All the ten franchises have made their respective strategies for the mega event and are expected to make some smart buys to build a strong squad before the 18th edition of the IPL. Punjab Kings (PBKS) have the biggest purse coming into the auction. They have Rs 110.50 crore in their purse.

