Saira Banu breaks silence on her divorce from AR Rahman—shares her side of story

Saira Banu reveals the reason for her divorce from music composer AR Rahman for the first time.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu married in 1995 and have two daughters, Khatija and Raheema, and a son, Ameen. After 29 years of marriage, Saira Banu announced her divorce through her lawyer last week, shocking fans and the film industry.

An hour after AR Rahman's divorce announcement, Mohini Dey, a musician working with him, also announced her divorce. This led to speculation linking the two. A tense AR Rahman warned of legal action and a two-year prison sentence if defamatory statements were not removed.

Saira Banu opens up about the divorce, stating she is currently undergoing treatment in Mumbai for health issues she's been facing for the past two months. She cites her health as the reason for the divorce.

Saira Banu describes AR Rahman as a wonderful person and requests people not to link him with anyone else. She expresses her lifelong trust in him, clarifies the divorce isn't finalized, and praises him as a diamond of a person. Fans urge reconciliation.

