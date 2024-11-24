Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce rumor: Abhishek opens up about battling 'Negativity'

Abhishek Bachchan opens up about handling negativity amid divorce rumors, emphasizing resilience, staying grounded, and finding optimism through personal values and small moments of hope.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 24, 2024, 4:11 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 24, 2024, 4:11 PM IST

Abhishek Bachchan has been the subject of various media speculations recently, with rumors about his marriage to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his absence at daughter Aaradhya’s birthday. Despite this, Abhishek has been receiving praise for his powerful performance in Shoojit Sircar's "I Want To Talk," demonstrating his resilience amidst personal challenges.

article_image2

In a candid interview with ETimes, Abhishek shared his thoughts on handling negativity. He emphasized staying grounded, stating that personal values should remain intact regardless of external circumstances. He highlighted the importance of adapting to change but staying true to one's core principles and not succumbing to negativity.

 

article_image3

Abhishek believes in focusing on the positive aspects of life. "You cannot concentrate on the negatives," he said, pointing out that allowing negativity to dominate one’s thoughts can be overwhelming. He also referenced the Hindi word "dhridhta" to stress the importance of steadfastness in one’s character and beliefs during difficult times.

 

article_image4

The actor also spoke about his philosophy for finding optimism. Abhishek advocates holding on to small moments of hope, like a silver lining or a ray of sunshine, to stay motivated. He encouraged others to seek these glimmers of positivity, even when faced with tough obstacles, to help overcome challenges in life.

