Congress MP KC Venugopal challenged RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to demand Amit Shah's resignation over police action on students. He accused the RSS of controlling the government and called Bhagwat's remarks on protests 'eyewashing'.

Venugopal Challenges RSS Chief

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Friday reacted sharply to RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent remarks, challenging him to demand the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah if there is any "sincerity" toward the younger generation. Speaking to ANI, Venugopal alleged that the RSS effectively controls the government and should therefore take responsibility for the recent police action against student protesters.

"RSS is controlling the government. If he has any sincerity towards the Gen Z, let him [Mohan Bhagwat] ask the Home Minister to resign. Otherwise, at least come to the parliament and apologise to the students and to the Prime Minister also. If he has any sincerity towards the students, he has to contemplate the atrocities that happened against the students--pellet gun, lathi charge. Why is he keeping mum on that? These are all eyewashing," he said. Reiterating the Congress party's support for the youth, Venugopal stated, "Wherever students are doing genuine protests, for genuine issues, we will stand with them."

Vehement Opposition to FCRA Bill

The senior MP also voiced strong opposition to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Bill, accusing the government of attempting to bypass parliamentary decorum. "FCRA, we will vehemently oppose it. The government cannot bulldoze this type of bill to the house when the house is not in order," Venugopal asserted.

The Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 was reintroduced in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session. The Bill seeks to amend the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010, with the stated objective of enhancing transparency and accountability in the regulation of foreign contributions.

Bhagwat on Democratic Protests

His remarks came a day after RSS chief Bhagwat interacted with Gen Z and Gen Alpha during a session at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Bhagwat interacted with students in a significant outreach after days of protest at Jantar Mantar in the national capital against the NEET-UG leak that led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union Education Minister. Students are also protesting in Jharkhand over the paper leak.

The RSS chief gave detailed answers to questions. Referring to the recent protests and the government's subsequent outreach, Bhagwat said due to various reasons, if a thing is not heard, agitation can be done.

"In democracy, protest is also a method to have consensus. Lot of views come together and a consensus is evolved after discussion, that discussion may happen through dialogue. Due to various reasons, if that thing is not heard, agitation can be done. But this is to be done to evolve the consensus, not to create divisions. As far as Gen Z is concerned, what happened recently - their grievance is genuine. A lot needs to be done in India's education system, and it is not being done; so, this is being raised. So, indeed there should be dialogue," he said.

"I won't say that Gen Z should not protest, but there are methods to how and what is to be done in democracy. Those who drafted the Constitution, the speeches of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, have indications on the same. This should be looked at. We too should see that Gen Z is not raising its voice to oppose they are doing this because they have some issues and that should be rectified. Agitation should not be against me or you, but for system correction," he added. (ANI)