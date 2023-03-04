Holi 2023: Dol Jatra to Lathmar Holi, 5 unique ways India celebrates this vibrant festival

Holi is well known as the celebration of colours. This colourful holiday is primarily an opportunity to spread pleasure, harmony, and happiness across society. One of the most prominent spring festivals is the Festival of Colors. The Holi celebration encourages people to put aside their differences and gather together to promote joy and love. Friends and relatives spread colours and splash water while dancing to the beat of the dhol.

It is a well-known Indian festival associated with Hindu mythology that is celebrated not only in India but also throughout the world. While the entire country celebrates the spring festival, each region has its traditions and special ways of observing the day. This year Holi will be celebrated on March 8, but the festivities have already begun in Vrindavan, the land of Lord Krishna’s childhood days.

Also Read: Holi 2023: 5 skin care tips you need to keep in mind before enjoying the festival

Let's take a look at some of the many ways people celebrate Holi around India.

Holika Dahan

Holika Dahan celebrates the mythology of Holika, the demon King Hiranyakshipu's sister who was turned to ashes while attempting to burn Lord Vishnu's passionate disciple Prahlada in a bonfire. It is observed on the eve of Holi and commemorates the victory of good over evil. Every year on Holika Dahan, also known as Choti Holi, people dance, recite hymns, and make sacrifices around the sacred blaze. It is widely held that wishes expressed before a campfire come fulfilled. The campfire is thought to clear our minds of any negativity. Holika Dahan is celebrated with a communal bonfire on the evening before Holi.

Lathmar Holi

The Lathmar Holi of Barsana, considered to be the birthplace of Lady Radha in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura region, is world famous. The name of the Holi festival in Barsana comes from the distinctive way the day is observed. On the festival of Holi, the ladies of the hamlet beat males with large sticks known as laths or lathi. Amid the splashing of colour and gulal, the guys are obliged to protect themselves with wooden shields. Every year, millions of people from India and throughout the world flock to Lathmar Holi.

Dol Jatra

In the eastern section of the country, mostly in Odisha and West Bengal, Holi is known as Dol Jatra. The celebration begins with the worship of Lord Krishna, and the idols of Lord Krishna and Radha are put on swings, with worshippers attempting to swing them, which is considered fortunate. They spread crimson and pink colour powders known as 'abeer' on each other's faces. Traditional music or folk songs are often sung and danced to. During Holi week, the idols of Lord Radha-Krishna are also paraded in several areas on palanquins.

Also Read: When is Holika Dahan? Know date, muhurat time, significance and all you need to know

Bhasm Holi in Varanasi

There is a unique practise of playing Holi with the ash from the funeral pyre in Varanasi, the land of Lord Vishwanath. This Holi custom is more common among saints, Aghoris, and Naga Sadhus. To honour Lord Vishwanath, the Aghoris and Naga Sadhus celebrate Holi with ashes. Chita Bhasm Holi, also known as Masan Holi, is celebrated in Varanasi's cremation yard by smearing ashes from the funeral pyre. On this day, Lord Shiva is said to visit the cremation place, the famed Manikarnika Ghat in Varanasi, to celebrate Bhasm Holi.

Phool Wali Holi

Phool Wali Holi is a famous festival among visitors to the holy city of Vrindavan. Phool Wali Holi is celebrated before Holi. According to the panchang, this year's Phool Wali Holi will be held on March 3 at Vrindavan's iconic Bankebihari temple. On this day, colourful flower petals are rained on the temple's Radha-Krishna statues.