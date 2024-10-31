5 Signs you're hurting your mental health with self-toxicity

We often harm our mental health through our own habits. Learn 5 signs that indicate you're becoming toxic to yourself.

We often negatively impact our own mental health. This is called "self toxicity," meaning we harm our mental health through our own negative behavior. If you find these 5 signs in your behavior, it's time to be alert and make a change.

1. Negative Self-Talk

People often focus excessively on their mistakes or weaknesses. Repeatedly thinking negative thoughts about yourself, considering yourself inferior to others, and exaggerating your mistakes are dangerous for mental health. When you constantly view yourself in a negative light, self-esteem and confidence begin to decline. To avoid this, try to cultivate positive thinking. Appreciate yourself; it will improve your mental health.

2. Prioritizing Others Over Yourself

Always putting others' needs above your own is also a form of self-toxicity. Such people never make time for themselves and continue to ignore their own interests. This kind of thinking can cause a person to lose their mental balance. You should respect your needs, desires, and feelings. Take some time each day for your hobbies, relaxation, or yourself. This will strengthen your mental health.

3. Rejecting Compliments or Praise

Sometimes people feel uncomfortable hearing compliments and immediately reject them. This habit gradually reduces self-esteem, and the person starts to underestimate themselves. Rejecting compliments also fills the mind with negativity, which adversely affects mental health. When someone compliments you, accept it with a smile.

4. Blaming Others for Your Problems

When we start blaming others for every problem in our lives, we are running away from our responsibilities. This habit not only hinders mental development but also traps us in a mindset where we don't try to improve ourselves. By understanding your mistakes and learning from them, you can bring positive changes within yourself.

5. Wasting Time

Spending hours on social media, and repeatedly wasting time on unnecessary activities on the internet without any purpose can increase mental fatigue and dissatisfaction. This habit destroys our productivity and makes us mentally weak.

