Ditch painkillers! Try flaxseeds to cure period pain naturally

Flaxseeds are rich in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help reduce menstrual pain and discomfort associated with dysmenorrhea.

Flaxseeds are known for their numerous health benefits. Rich in natural fiber, consuming flaxseeds offers several advantages, including relief from menstrual pain.

The high fiber content in flaxseeds aids digestion and helps regulate insulin levels, contributing to hormonal balance and reducing menstrual symptoms.

Consuming flaxseeds can improve ovulation cycles and increase progesterone levels, which can help reduce the intensity of menstrual pain.

Include 1-2 tablespoons of flaxseeds daily in smoothies, yogurt, or oatmeal.

Consuming flaxseeds soaked in hot water can not only alleviate menstrual pain but also prevent constipation. The fiber-rich flaxseeds, when soaked and consumed on an empty stomach in the morning, can aid the digestive system and prevent issues like constipation. They also contribute to gut health.

Flaxseeds also have the ability to regulate blood sugar levels, making them beneficial for people with type 2 diabetes. They can consume flaxseeds soaked in water on an empty stomach.

