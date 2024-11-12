Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen

Hormonal therapy is one of the treatments against hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, the most common form of breast cancer. It blocks hormones such as estrogen and progesterone that promote growth of cancer cells.
 

Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen RBA
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
First Published Nov 12, 2024, 7:38 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 12, 2024, 7:38 PM IST

Tamoxifen is perhaps the best-known hormonal treatment. It is used for both pre-and postmenopausal women and helps reduce the chances of cancer coming back. By stopping estrogen from attaching to cancer cells, tamoxifen slows down or stops tumour growth. Studies show that taking tamoxifen can significantly improve survival rates for women with this type of cancer.

Aromatase inhibitors- anastrozole, letrozole, and exemestane better indicated for postmenopausal women because the drugs disrupt estrogen's action inside the body. It makes the growth environment for cancer challenging since the tumour is no longer fed. The researchers also established that aromatase inhibitors proved to be more potent in preventing recurrent cancer than tamoxifen.

Although hormonal therapy may be beneficial, it still introduces side effects, including hot flashes, fatigue, and mood swings. The side effects will make treatment difficult for many women to adhere to, so healthcare providers must also support patients by helping them manage these side effects to ensure they are comfortable and informed throughout treatment.

New research is exploring how to personalize hormonal therapy. By looking at a patient’s genetic information, doctors can determine which treatment will most likely work for them, leading to better outcomes.

Hormonal therapy significantly improves survival rates and helps prevent cancer from returning, while ongoing research aims to make treatments even more effective and tailored to individual needs.

-       Dr. Kinjal Avdhut Kothari, Associate Consultant OBG, Manipal Hospital, Goa

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Diagnosed with liver cancer? 6 Coping strategies to deal with THIS sickness RBA

Diagnosed with liver cancer? 6 Coping strategies to deal with THIS sickness

Is pouring milk on a money plant good for Vastu? Here's the truth NTI

Is pouring milk on a money plant good for Vastu? Here's the truth

Do you know Lord Vishnu wakes up after cosmic sleep on Dev Uthani Ekadashi anr

Do you know Lord Vishnu wakes up after cosmic sleep on Dev Uthani Ekadashi?

Numerology Predictions for November 12, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number gcw

Numerology Predictions for November 12, 2024: Find out your personal forecast by birth number

Check your daily horoscope: November 12, 2024 - Aquarius may have difficult day, calm day for Cancer gcw

Check your daily horoscope: November 12, 2024 - Aquarius may have difficult day, calm day for Cancer

Recent Stories

Improve your credit rating: Try these effective tips to boost CIBIL score dmn

Improve your credit rating: Try these effective tips to boost CIBIL score

Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases dmn

Kerala health minister Veena George warns of dengue, leptospirosis amid rise in cases

From Rs 10 lakh to Rs 7.26 crore: How ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset fund transformed? gcw

From Rs 10 lakh to Rs 7.26 crore: How ICICI Prudential Multi-Asset fund transformed?

Sofia Ansari MMS video leaked: Check out Pakistani Instagram influencer's net worth, other details gcw

Sofia Ansari MMS video leaked: Check out Instagram influencer's net worth, other details

Why are airplanes painted white? Check out practical reasons behind it gcw

Why are airplanes painted white? Check out practical reasons behind it

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon