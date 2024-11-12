Breast Cancer Treatment: Know the impact of hormonal therapy called Tamoxifen

Hormonal therapy is one of the treatments against hormone receptor-positive breast cancer, the most common form of breast cancer. It blocks hormones such as estrogen and progesterone that promote growth of cancer cells.

Tamoxifen is perhaps the best-known hormonal treatment. It is used for both pre-and postmenopausal women and helps reduce the chances of cancer coming back. By stopping estrogen from attaching to cancer cells, tamoxifen slows down or stops tumour growth. Studies show that taking tamoxifen can significantly improve survival rates for women with this type of cancer.

Aromatase inhibitors- anastrozole, letrozole, and exemestane better indicated for postmenopausal women because the drugs disrupt estrogen's action inside the body. It makes the growth environment for cancer challenging since the tumour is no longer fed. The researchers also established that aromatase inhibitors proved to be more potent in preventing recurrent cancer than tamoxifen.

Although hormonal therapy may be beneficial, it still introduces side effects, including hot flashes, fatigue, and mood swings. The side effects will make treatment difficult for many women to adhere to, so healthcare providers must also support patients by helping them manage these side effects to ensure they are comfortable and informed throughout treatment.

New research is exploring how to personalize hormonal therapy. By looking at a patient’s genetic information, doctors can determine which treatment will most likely work for them, leading to better outcomes.

Hormonal therapy significantly improves survival rates and helps prevent cancer from returning, while ongoing research aims to make treatments even more effective and tailored to individual needs.

- Dr. Kinjal Avdhut Kothari, Associate Consultant OBG, Manipal Hospital, Goa

