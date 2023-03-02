When is Holika Dahan? Know date, muhurat time, significance and all you need to know

Holika Dahan 2023: Holi, one of India's most renowned celebrations, is just around the corner. The celebration is all about getting together with loved ones and friends to celebrate the day. The festive event is connected with good times, bright colours, cuisine, and thandai.

The first day is Chhoti Holi or Holika Dahan, while the second is Dhuleti or Holi, during which people play with gulal and consume gujiyas and other goodies. According to the Hindu calendar, Holi is generally celebrated on the full moon night of Phalgun month. Holi will be celebrated on March 8 this year, while Holika Dahan will be marked on March 7.

Holika Dahan: History and Significance

Holika Dahan is the celebration of good over evil. As per one of the legends in mythology, King Hiranyakashipu received a blessing from Lord Brahma that made him completely invincible. He wanted all to worship him as God. His son Prahlad was a devotee of Lord Vishnu and refused to worship his father.

Also Read: Try these three vegetarian sources for high-protein intake daily

The king became infuriated and sent his sister Holika to assassinate Prahlad. Holika sat in a campfire with her nephew on her lap. However, he survived while Holika was burnt to ashes.

Holika had heavenly protection against being burned in the fire. Holika Dahan day is celebrated to mark the victory of good over evil.

Holika Dahan: Celebrations

Holika Dahan is a communal holiday that is frequently observed in groups. They gather wood and other required elements for a bonfire days before the event. Several people set up the symbolic pyre for Holika Dahan in the evening. On the eve of Holi, the pyre is kindled, and people traditionally perform puja rites and march clockwise around the fire.

Also Read: When is Holi? Why is it celebrated? Know puja timings and significance

Holika Dahan: History and Shubh Muhurat

Holika Dahan, or Holika Deepak, should be performed on the Purnimasi Tithi during Pradosh Kaal. If you want to celebrate the day, keep the muhurat and tithi in mind. Purnima tithi will be in effect from 4.17 p.m. on March 6 to 6.09 p.m. on March 7. Holika Dahan Muhurta will take place between 06:24 and 08:51 p.m.



