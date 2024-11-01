Glowing skin to weight loss: Benefits of ABC juice

ABC juice, a blend of apple, beetroot, and carrot, is known for its health benefits, especially for skin and hair. The vitamins and minerals in this juice combat signs of aging.

ABC juice, made from a blend of apple, beetroot, and carrot, is quickly gaining popularity for its numerous health benefits. A 100ml serving of this nutritious drink contains approximately 45-50 kilo calories, 10-12 grams of carbohydrates, 8-9 grams of sugar, 0.5 grams of protein, along with essential vitamins and minerals.

This juice is rich in nutrients, promoting overall health by boosting immunity through increased production of white blood cells and hemoglobin. Additionally, it aids in detoxification, helping to cleanse the body.

ABC juice is also beneficial for skin and hair health. The vitamins and minerals it contains work to combat signs of aging, promoting a youthful appearance.

High in fiber, ABC juice supports digestion, enhances metabolism, regulates bowel movements, and alleviates constipation. It is also known to benefit eye health.

For those mindful of their weight, ABC juice is an excellent choice. The potassium found in carrots helps reduce unhealthy food cravings, while the fiber content aids in preventing overeating.

How to prepare ABC juice:

1. Peel and chop one apple, one beetroot, and one carrot into small pieces.

2. Blend the chopped ingredients with some water until smooth.

3. Optionally, add lemon juice for extra flavour.

4. Enjoy your juice chilled or at room temperature.

