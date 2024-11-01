Glowing skin to weight loss: Benefits of ABC juice

ABC juice, a blend of apple, beetroot, and carrot, is known for its health benefits, especially for skin and hair. The vitamins and minerals in this juice combat signs of aging.

Glowing skin to weight loss: Benefits of ABC juice dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 1, 2024, 4:50 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 1, 2024, 4:50 PM IST

ABC juice, made from a blend of apple, beetroot, and carrot, is quickly gaining popularity for its numerous health benefits. A 100ml serving of this nutritious drink contains approximately 45-50 kilo calories, 10-12 grams of carbohydrates, 8-9 grams of sugar, 0.5 grams of protein, along with essential vitamins and minerals.

This juice is rich in nutrients, promoting overall health by boosting immunity through increased production of white blood cells and hemoglobin. Additionally, it aids in detoxification, helping to cleanse the body.

ABC juice is also beneficial for skin and hair health. The vitamins and minerals it contains work to combat signs of aging, promoting a youthful appearance.

High in fiber, ABC juice supports digestion, enhances metabolism, regulates bowel movements, and alleviates constipation. It is also known to benefit eye health.

For those mindful of their weight, ABC juice is an excellent choice. The potassium found in carrots helps reduce unhealthy food cravings, while the fiber content aids in preventing overeating.

How to prepare ABC juice:

1. Peel and chop one apple, one beetroot, and one carrot into small pieces.
2. Blend the chopped ingredients with some water until smooth.
3. Optionally, add lemon juice for extra flavour.
4. Enjoy your juice chilled or at room temperature.

 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

5 Signs you're hurting your mental health with self-toxicity RTM

5 Signs you're hurting your mental health with self-toxicity

Ditch painkillers! Try flaxseeds to cure period pain naturally RTM

Ditch painkillers! Try flaxseeds to cure period pain naturally

Good fat vs Bad fat: How to spot the difference RTM

Good fat vs Bad fat: How to spot the difference

Heart attack warning: Early signs and pains you shouldn't ignore RTM

Heart attack warning: Early signs and pains you shouldn't ignore

5 Essential vitamins for strong bones and teeth RTM

5 Essential vitamins for strong bones and teeth

Recent Stories

Charli XCX's 'Brat' named Collins Word of the Year 2024. Here's what it means shk

Charli XCX's 'Brat' named Collins Word of the Year 2024. Here's what it means

Virat Kohli's EPIC dance moves to 'My Name is Lakhan' sets fans at Wankhede stadium abuzz, WATCH viral video shk

Virat Kohli's EPIC dance moves to 'My Name is Lakhan' sets fans at Wankhede stadium abuzz, WATCH viral video

Govardhan Puja 2024: Shubh muhurat, timing, rituals, significance of Annukut Puja RBA

Govardhan Puja 2024: Shubh muhurat, timing, rituals, significance of Annukut Puja

Urfi Javed talks about her abusive father and childhood trauma RBA

Urfi Javed talks about her abusive father and childhood trauma

WHO sounds alarm: Tuberculosis on the rise following COVID-19 pandemic AJR

WHO sounds alarm: Tuberculosis on the rise following COVID-19 pandemic

Recent Videos

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

Video Icon
Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

Video Icon