Holi 2023: 5 skin care tips you need to keep in mind before enjoying the festival

Holi 2023: It is a time to spend with family and celebrate with tasty treats like gujia, dhuska, malpua, and mouthwatering holi-specific barfis. But amidst all of this fun and festivity, we often neglect to take good care of our skin. Here are some pre Holi skin care tips you need to keep in mind.



Prepare your skin and hair for the celebration of colours by doing so now. Holi can now be celebrated without concern for the different effects the colours will have on your face and hair. Lacking knowledge of Holi skin preparation? Do not worry; we are here to help you by providing some beauty advice. Your skin needs the best care before and after the Holi celebrations. So, here are some of the pre holi skin care tips for you. Don't forget the ice cubes Before going outside to enjoy Holi, using ice crystals to seal your pores can work miracles. After cleaning your skin, you can put some ice crystals on it. To prevent the damaging and chemical hues from penetrating your skin and causing breakouts, carry out this procedure for at least 15 minutes.

Use a sunscreen Everyone simply adores playing Holi outside. Therefore, continuous exposure to the sun, colour, and water can dehydrate the epidermis. Consequently, one may notice desiccated and browned skin. Consult a professional before selecting the right sunblock. However, SPF 50 sunscreen is required. Also Read: 5 Benefits of coconut water- from heart health to detoxifying the body and more

Not only hair, but oil your body as well Not only should you moisturise your hair, but also your body. Certainly, what you just heard is true! Oiling can make it easier for the pigment to come out. Additionally, the colour won't pierce the skin. Additionally, the oil will assist in regaining the skin's natural structure and ward off allergies and pimples. Pick any oil, such as olive or coconut.

Almond oil for the face For your skin, almond oil functions as a magical component. You should therefore first apply almond oil to your skin before playing Holi. Almond oil nurtures your skin and is incredibly high in vitamin E. Additionally, it serves as a barrier between your epidermis and the hues. In addition, it stops spots from adhering to the skin. Also Read: Holi Special: ISKCON Temple to Prem Mandir, 5 temples to visit on THIS colourfull festival