The viral video sparked a flood of positive reactions on X, with many users praising Japan's practical approach to children's wellbeing.

"Simple but effective logic in operation," one user wrote.

Another commented, "They live years ahead from all of us. I am always amazed how they think. Very practical."

One person said they wished their old daycare had something similar, while another suggested such structures could also be useful in hot desert regions.

Several users also raised questions about whether smaller versions of the retractable roof could be installed in homes, schools and other public spaces.