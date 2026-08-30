Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent. They reviewed cooperation in trade, defence, and energy, and set the agenda for the road ahead. PM Modi also attended a yoga event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held delegation-level talks with Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev on Sunday in Kuksaroy Presidential Palace in Tashkent. Alongwith the Prime Minister, the delegation talks were attended by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, Secretary (West), Ministry of External Affairs of India, Sibi George, and other senior diplomats from both countries.

The two leaders reviewed cooperation in trade and investment, defence, digital connectivity, energy, education and people-to-people domains and set the agenda for the road ahead.

Highlights of PM Modi's Visit to Tashkent

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi received a ceremonial welcome by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev in Tashkent.

Meanwhile, PM Modi shared that he attended a yoga programme organised by the 'Yoga Federation of Uzbekistan' in Tashkent.

In a post on X, sharing glimpses from his visit, Prime Minister Modi said, "A special welcome, wreath-laying at the Yangi Uzbekistan Monument and interaction with the Indian community...Here are highlights from yesterday in Tashkent."

The Prime Minister landed in Tashkent on Saturday for his fourth visit to the Central Asian nation. He received a warm and personal welcome from Uzbekistan President Mirziyoyev on his arrival.

From the airport, the two leaders travelled together by car to the presidential palace, marking the latest instance of PM Modi sharing a car ride with a world leader. They held a dinner meeting at the presidential palace.

Landmark buildings across the Uzbek capital, including the iconic Hilton Hotel, were lit in the vibrant tricolour hues of the Indian national flag on Saturday.

Engaging the Indian Diaspora

The Prime Minister was received with high energy and intense enthusiasm by members of the Indian diaspora, who hosted a cultural welcome featuring traditional dance performances and a fusion of Indian and Uzbek traditions.

Reflecting on the event, PM Modi lauded the artistry on X, highlighting performances by the Bollywood Battle Group to 'Ude Jab Jab Zulfein Teri,' a fusion of Kathak with the energetic Andijan Polka, and a Kathak presentation by students of the Lal Bahadur Shastri Centre for Indian Culture.

Wreath-Laying Ceremony

PM Modi also laid a wreath at Yangi Uzbekistan Park. During the wreath-laying ceremony, he was accompanied by Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. (ANI)