Children are often praised for their imagination, but some use it to solve problems that even adults overlook. At an age when many are still discovering their hobbies, 11-year-old Athvik Amith Kumar has made headlines by building a startup that is encouraging professionals to rethink the way they exchange business cards.

Athvik has caught attention after building a startup around a simple problem that millions of professionals deal with every day, showing that curiosity and fresh thinking can sometimes achieve what experience alone cannot.

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The young founder of ZOZO Connect, Athvik is making headlines after reports claimed his company has reached a valuation of around Rs 25 crore. While the reported valuation has not been independently verified, his journey is being widely discussed for showing how a simple everyday problem can lead to a business idea.