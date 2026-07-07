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Bright Side Stories: At 11, This Young Founder Built a Rs 25 Crore Startup by Rethinking Business Cards
An 11-year-old entrepreneur has drawn attention after reports claimed his startup is valued at around Rs 25 crore. His idea focuses on replacing traditional paper business cards with a digital alternative that can be updated instantly.
11-year-old's idea to replace paper business cards
Children are often praised for their imagination, but some use it to solve problems that even adults overlook. At an age when many are still discovering their hobbies, 11-year-old Athvik Amith Kumar has made headlines by building a startup that is encouraging professionals to rethink the way they exchange business cards.
Athvik has caught attention after building a startup around a simple problem that millions of professionals deal with every day, showing that curiosity and fresh thinking can sometimes achieve what experience alone cannot.
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The young founder of ZOZO Connect, Athvik is making headlines after reports claimed his company has reached a valuation of around Rs 25 crore. While the reported valuation has not been independently verified, his journey is being widely discussed for showing how a simple everyday problem can lead to a business idea.
A common problem that inspired an uncommon idea
The idea began with something almost every working professional has used, a paper business card.
Traditional visiting cards often become useless when contact details change. Many are misplaced, forgotten in wallets or drawers, or thrown away after meetings. They also need to be printed again whenever information is updated, adding both cost and paper waste.
Instead of accepting this as normal, Athvik looked for a better solution. He worked on a digital business card that allows users to share their contact details through NFC technology or a QR code, removing the need to carry printed cards.
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A digital approach to networking
The platform allows users to update their contact information whenever needed without printing fresh cards. It also lets professionals include links to portfolios, websites and social media profiles in one digital profile.
The system supports sharing through NFC, QR codes and web links, making it easier to exchange contact details during meetings, business events or conferences.
As more workplaces move towards digital tools, the idea reflects a wider shift in how professionals connect and share information.
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More than just a story about age
What has surprised many people is not only the product but also the founder's age.
Many people believe entrepreneurship begins after university, professional training or years of work experience. Athvik's story challenges that view by showing that ideas can come from anyone who notices a problem and thinks differently.
His journey has started conversations about how technology and online learning have made it easier for young people to explore innovation much earlier than before.
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A reminder that ideas matter
The story also arrives at a time when many students spend years preparing for competitive exams, higher education or overseas studies before entering the business world.
Athvik chose a different route by focusing on solving a practical problem first. Whether or not others follow the same path, his experience highlights that innovation often begins with curiosity rather than qualifications.
The reported Rs 25 crore valuation has added to public interest, but the larger takeaway is the value of observing everyday challenges and finding practical ways to improve them.
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Age is just a number, after all
While many believe business success comes only with age and experience, positive and bright stories like this remind us that a good idea can come from anyone.
As Athvik's story continues to inspire others, many see it as an example of how fresh thinking and ideas can develop at any age.
And while the company's reported valuation and other business details remain based on publicly available information, the young founder's journey has become an inspiring example of how simple ideas can grow into meaningful ventures.
Disclaimer: This article is based on publicly available information. The reported valuation and business details have not been independently verified.
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