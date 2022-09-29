Real Madrid readying 180 million euros deal for Haaland in 2024; will Man City let their young sensation go?
Manchester City's young striker Erling Haaland has already impressed Real Madrid with reports suggesting the La Liga giants are ready to move for the Norweigian in 2024.
Manchester City's young striker Erling Haaland has been creating waves in the football world with his unique skills and attacking mindset. The Norwegian, who has had an impressive start to his Premier League career with the title holders, is reportedly now being eyed by La Liga giants Real Madrid.
22-year-old Haaland joined Pep Guardiola's team at the end of last season from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of around 60 million euros. The striker signed a 5-year deal with Manchester City and has already played an instrumental role in the team's performance this season, scoring 14 goals in nine games across competitions.
Having previously been interested in acquiring Haaland from Dortmund, Real Madrid is now gearing up to renew their pursuit of the Norwegian. According to a report in SPORT, Los Blancos is reportedly planning to raid Manchester City by bidding for Haaland in 2024 in a deal that could be closed for around 180 million euros. This is so that, in the unlikely event that the striker decides to move environments, his termination clause will become effective in 2024.
Real Madrid's star striker Karim Benzema will be 36 years old by then, and Carlo Ancelotti's men will need to find a replacement. Haaland would be the ideal choice in this situation, given his track record of scoring goals. The forward has scored 167 goals in 207 games across all club football competitions. This equals an average of 0.8 goals scored per game.
Real Madrid will continue to rely on Benzema's services for the time being. The Frenchman recently started exercising again after missing three weeks of play due to a hamstring injury.
Haaland is not the only Manchester City player Real Madrid has set their sights on, as previously reported; they are also interested in Joao Cancelo. The dynamic full-back, valued at 60 million euros, is considered approachable in the summer of 2023. It's interesting to note that the Portugal full-back extended his contract with the Premier League champions in February of this year, keeping him with the team through 2027.
