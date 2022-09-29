Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Real Madrid readying 180 million euros deal for Haaland in 2024; will Man City let their young sensation go?

    First Published Sep 29, 2022, 2:30 PM IST

    Manchester City's young striker Erling Haaland has already impressed Real Madrid with reports suggesting the La Liga giants are ready to move for the Norweigian in 2024.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Manchester City's young striker Erling Haaland has been creating waves in the football world with his unique skills and attacking mindset. The Norwegian, who has had an impressive start to his Premier League career with the title holders, is reportedly now being eyed by La Liga giants Real Madrid.

    Also read: Revealed: What has impressed Man City boss Pep Guardiola the most about Erling Haaland

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    22-year-old Haaland joined Pep Guardiola's team at the end of last season from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of around 60 million euros. The striker signed a 5-year deal with Manchester City and has already played an instrumental role in the team's performance this season, scoring 14 goals in nine games across competitions.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Having previously been interested in acquiring Haaland from Dortmund, Real Madrid is now gearing up to renew their pursuit of the Norwegian. According to a report in SPORT, Los Blancos is reportedly planning to raid Manchester City by bidding for Haaland in 2024 in a deal that could be closed for around 180 million euros. This is so that, in the unlikely event that the striker decides to move environments, his termination clause will become effective in 2024.

    Also read: Haaland 'delighted' to bag Premier League Player of Month award; Man City fans celebrate first of many to come

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Real Madrid's star striker Karim Benzema will be 36 years old by then, and Carlo Ancelotti's men will need to find a replacement. Haaland would be the ideal choice in this situation, given his track record of scoring goals. The forward has scored 167 goals in 207 games across all club football competitions. This equals an average of 0.8 goals scored per game.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Real Madrid will continue to rely on Benzema's services for the time being. The Frenchman recently started exercising again after missing three weeks of play due to a hamstring injury.

    Also read: Ronaldo, Messi or Haaland: Which striker has the best goals-per-game ratio in Champions League?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Haaland is not the only Manchester City player Real Madrid has set their sights on, as previously reported; they are also interested in Joao Cancelo. The dynamic full-back, valued at 60 million euros, is considered approachable in the summer of 2023. It's interesting to note that the Portugal full-back extended his contract with the Premier League champions in February of this year, keeping him with the team through 2027.

    Also read: Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland? Arsenal legend Thierry Henry chooses between two young sensations

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    I am calling the batsman back - Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali speak out on non-striker run-out for backing up mankading-ayh

    'I am calling the batsman back' - Buttler, Moeen speak out on non-striker run-out for backing up

    football FIFA World Cup 2022: Hummel reveals toned-down Denmark kit to honour Qatar's migrant workers-ayh

    FIFA World Cup 2022: Hummel reveals toned-down Denmark kit to honour Qatar's migrant workers

    FIFA-AFC representatives meets SAI, AIFF, state associations-ayh

    FIFA-AFC representatives meets SAI, AIFF, state associations

    Spectacular drone show lights up Ahmedabad ahead of 36th National Games opening

    Spectacular drone show lights up Ahmedabad ahead of 36th National Games opening

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: KL Rahul-Suryakumar Yadav hand India opening lead in low-scoring entertainer against South Africa, social media in joyous mood-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Rahul-Suryakumar hand India opening lead in low-scoring entertainer

    Recent Stories

    I am calling the batsman back - Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali speak out on non-striker run-out for backing up mankading-ayh

    'I am calling the batsman back' - Buttler, Moeen speak out on non-striker run-out for backing up

    Boat capsizes in Assam's Dhubri district; 7 people, including senior official missing AJR

    Boat capsizes in Assam's Dhubri district; 7 people, including senior official missing

    Two-legged robot runs 100 meters, sets Guinness World Record - gps

    Watch: Two-legged robot runs 100 meters, sets Guinness World Record

    Anjali Arora MMS controversy: Is actress posing with guys who appeared with her in alleged SEX tape? RBA

    Anjali Arora MMS controversy: Is actress posing with guys who appeared with her in alleged SEX tape?

    World Heart Day 2022 Apple Watch helps users to identify warning signs here is how gcw

    World Heart Day 2022: Apple Watch helps users to identify warning signs; here's how

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Thiruvananthapuram/1st T20I: Felt good getting those wickets early - Arshdeep Singh-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'Felt good getting those wickets early' - Arshdeep Singh

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson selection for ODIs-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23: Sourav Ganguly confirms Sanju Samson's selection for ODIs

    Video Icon
    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof snt

    IND vs SA 2022-23, 1st T20I: Two years since retirement, Dhoni remains a crowd favourite; here's proof

    Video Icon
    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    New Delhi, Ahmedabad and CSMT railway stations to be redeveloped

    Video Icon
    Exclusive India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022 - Irfan Pathan-ayh

    Exclusive: 'India needs to get settled very quickly before ICC T20 World Cup 2022' - Irfan Pathan

    Video Icon