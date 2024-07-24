'I'm really happy here': Pep Guardiola focused on Man City's season amidst links with England manager job

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has affirmed his commitment to the upcoming season, despite speculation linking him with the England managerial position.

Since joining Manchester City in 2016, Guardiola has secured six Premier League titles and has long been associated with potential international managerial roles, including the Brazil job. With Gareth Southgate stepping down from the England role following the team’s 2-1 defeat to Spain in the Euro 2024 final, the FA is in search of a new manager before the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Eddie Howe, Graham Potter, and Mauricio Pochettino are among the top contenders for the England job. Reports suggest that the FA might appoint an interim manager before making a move for Guardiola when his contract expires. However, Guardiola remains solely focused on Manchester City.

At a press conference during City's pre-season tour in the United States, Guardiola expressed his enthusiasm for the forthcoming season. "I’m really excited for this season that’s coming. I’m really happy here."

“Like every season I need the break, I need it definitely, but after that I charge my batteries and I have the same energy like usual and I know the competition is coming, I will be who we are, who I am. I’m completely focused on that.”

England Under-21 manager Lee Carsley could be appointed as a temporary manager to oversee the national team until Pep Guardiola is available for the role. This plan would see Carsley manage the team during the upcoming Nations League fixtures and lead them into the start of World Cup qualifying in March.

However, bookmakers consider this scenario less likely, with Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe currently favored to be the next England boss. Former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter is also in contention.

Ahead of Newcastle's pre-season campaign, Howe hinted at potential unrest at St James' Park, suggesting that a parting of ways might be imminent.

"I absolutely want to stay but it has to be right for me and the football club," Howe said at Newcastle’s pre-season training camp in Germany last Friday.

"There’s absolutely no point in me saying I’m happy staying at Newcastle if the dynamic isn’t right. I’m certainly not serving Newcastle well if I do that. So, as long as I am happy, feel supported, feel free to work in the way that I want to work, I have not thought of anything else other than Newcastle. I absolutely love the club. I love the supporters. I love where I am at in my career. There is no better place for me to be," he had said.

"There has been a lot of change at the football club this summer. It has been a very difficult summer for everyone connected with the club. With change comes always a new feeling," Howe concluded.

