IOC awards 2030 Winter Olympics to French Alps pending financial 'guarantee' from France

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday awarded the 2030 Winter Games to the French Alps, contingent on France providing financial commitments. This decision followed President Emmanuel Macron's assurance to IOC members that he would request France's next prime minister to offer a financial "guarantee" for hosting the Games. This decision was made during the IOC's General Assembly, which took place prior to the Summer Games in Paris.

The choice of the French Alps was widely anticipated even before the 142nd IOC session, as France had already been identified as the preferred candidate in November. The IOC leadership had recommended this approval in June. The 2034 Winter Games are planned to be awarded to Salt Lake City, Utah, marking the second time the city will host the event.

France boasts extensive experience in hosting Olympic events. The Winter Games have previously taken place in Chamonix (1924), Grenoble (1968), and Albertville (1992). Paris has hosted the Summer Games twice before, in 1900 and 1924, and will do so again in 2024.

The 2030 Winter Games are planned to be held in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur and Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes regions, with several ice events scheduled in Nice. The concept emphasizes the use of existing competition venues.

Despite France's robust Olympic history, recent political turbulence and advanced parliamentary elections have delayed the formal guarantees needed from the government and authorities. Currently, an interim government is in place, and French President Emmanuel Macron will not appoint a new prime minister until after the Olympics. The National Assembly remains without a clear majority after elections held two weeks ago.

David Lappartient, head of France's National Olympic Committee, has assured that there is strong support for the Games despite the lack of a parliamentary majority. "Even if there is no majority in the parliament, there is a strong majority for the Games," Lappartient stated.

IOC President Thomas Bach echoed this sentiment, saying, "We would not vote if we didn't feel that way."

Macron also reassured the IOC during the presentation, stating, "You can trust us, we will be there."

The next Winter Games will take place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, in 2026. Switzerland is expected to receive preferential consideration for the 2038 Games if it decides to reapply. Previous Swiss, French, and American bids faced early rejection from the IOC selection commission. A German bid for the 2022 Winter Games failed due to public opposition.

The long-term viability of hosting Winter Games is becoming increasingly challenging due to climate change. Researchers estimate that by 2040, only ten countries will have conditions suitable for hosting Winter Games.

