CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

The crash resulted in the death of a 45-year-old woman, Kaveri, who was riding pillion with her husband, Pradip Nakhwa. Police suspect Mihir Shah, who only completed his education up to Class 10, was drunk at the time of the accident.

In a recent development, a CCTV footage has surfaced on social media showing Mihir Shah, who is absconding after a fatal BMW car crash in Mumbai, leaving a pub with four of his friends in a Mercedes car prior to the incident. Mihir Shah is the son of Rajesh Shah, the deputy leader of Shiv Sena in Palghar, led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The clip emerged amidst an ongoing search for Mihir Shah, 24, who has been on the run since the BMW car he was driving allegedly rammed into a couple on a scooter in Worli on Sunday.

On Sunday, Worli Police arrested Rajesh Shah and the BMW's driver, Rajrishi Bidawat, following questioning. The car involved in the incident was registered in Rajesh Shah's name. Police have formed six teams to track down the accused.

Mihir Shah and his friends were at the Voice Global Tapas Bar in Juhu around 11 pm on Saturday. According to bar owner Karan Shah, Mihir had a Red Bull energy drink while his friends had beer. Karan Shah also said that there were no women in the group and that Mihir's bill, amounting to Rs 18,730, was paid by his friend.

He confirmed that Mihir entered the pub after presenting his identity card and left in a Mercedes car at 1:40 am.

A few hours later, around 5:25 am on Sunday, Mihir Shah allegedly crashed his BMW into a scooter, killing Kaveri and injuring her husband Pradip, a fisherman. The BMW was later found abandoned in Kala Nagar, Bandra East.