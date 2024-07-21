Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    breaking news image

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    According to reports, nearly 778 Indian students have successfully returned to India through various land ports, while an additional 200 have flown back from Dhaka and Chittagong. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been actively coordinating these repatriations.

    The escalating violence in Bangladesh has claimed over 100 lives, allowing the Indian government to take swift action to ensure the safety of its nationals. As the protest continues, efforts to facilitate the return of Indian students and other citizens have been ramped up.

    According to reports, nearly 778 Indian students have successfully returned to India through various land ports, while an additional 200 have flown back from Dhaka and Chittagong. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been actively coordinating these repatriations.

    'Conspiracy to murder Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal': AAP MP Sanjay Singh after L-G's 'food' charge

    The Indian High Commission in Dhaka is in constant communication with over 4,000 Indian students who remain in Bangladesh. This includes providing updates and facilitating their safe passage out of the country.

    The Indian government has also extended its support to students from Nepal and Bhutan, assisting them with their transit into India upon request. The total number of Indian nationals in Bangladesh is estimated to be around 15,000. To ensure their safe return, security escorts have been arranged for travel by road where necessary.

    The Indian High Commission, along with its assistant high commissions, is working closely with Bangladeshi authorities to secure the safety of its citizens.

    Tragic landslide near Kedarnath: Three dead, two injured as boulders roll down hiking route

    Recent Videos

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Video Top Stories

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR
    India News

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK
    Entertainment

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
    Lifestyle

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG
    Entertainment

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA
    Entertainment

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Must See

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR
    India News

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp
    Karnataka

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp
    Karnataka

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video