Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

According to reports, nearly 778 Indian students have successfully returned to India through various land ports, while an additional 200 have flown back from Dhaka and Chittagong. The Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been actively coordinating these repatriations.

The escalating violence in Bangladesh has claimed over 100 lives, allowing the Indian government to take swift action to ensure the safety of its nationals. As the protest continues, efforts to facilitate the return of Indian students and other citizens have been ramped up.

The Indian High Commission in Dhaka is in constant communication with over 4,000 Indian students who remain in Bangladesh. This includes providing updates and facilitating their safe passage out of the country.

The Indian government has also extended its support to students from Nepal and Bhutan, assisting them with their transit into India upon request. The total number of Indian nationals in Bangladesh is estimated to be around 15,000. To ensure their safe return, security escorts have been arranged for travel by road where necessary.

The Indian High Commission, along with its assistant high commissions, is working closely with Bangladeshi authorities to secure the safety of its citizens.

