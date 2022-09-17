Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Revealed: What has impressed Man City boss Pep Guardiola the most about Erling Haaland

    Manchester City's sensational striker Erling Haaland has impressed football enthusiasts following an incredible start to his life with the Premier League champions.

    Manchester City's young sensational striker Erling Haaland has impressed football enthusiasts worldwide. The Norwegian has played nine games so far for the Premier League champions and has already scored 13 goals, including two hat-tricks.

    The 22-year-old is in unstoppable form, and after bagging the Premier League Player of the Month for August, Haaland's skill and ability to spring a surprise to strike a goal have become a talk of the town.

    Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola would be a proud man and has often lauded Haaland's potential to become a great player. Ahead of their clash against Wolves on Saturday, the Spaniard spoke about the Norwegian and heaped praises again.

    In an interview with BT Sport, football pundit Glenn Hoddle asked Guardiola what has impressed him the most about Haaland. In response, the Manchester City manager said, "The most impressive thing about Haaland is how grounded he is."

    When Haaland arrived, Guardiola wondered whether the young sensation might have a little ego, but he quickly realised that was not the case.

    "I thought that guy come here [and have an ego] and it was completely the opposite," Guardiola admitted.

    Considering how many celebrities develop some form of ego throughout their careers, the Norwegians' attitude is unquestionably admirable. It seems like Haaland is currently making an effect on everyone. But only time will tell how far the Manchester City star will sustain his goal-scoring abilities.

