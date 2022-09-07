Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland? Arsenal legend Thierry Henry chooses between two young sensations

    First Published Sep 7, 2022, 7:08 PM IST

    PSG forward Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City's sensational striker Erling Haaland netted two goals each in their teams' Champions League 2022-23 victories over Sevilla and Juventus, respectively, on Tuesday night.

    They have been pegged as future legends as they continue to stun the football world with their talent and skill. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City's Erling Haaland netted two goals each in their teams' Champions League victories over Sevilla and Juventus, respectively, on Tuesday night. Football enthusiasts continue to be astounded by how the two young sensations dominate the sport with their goal-scoring capabilities.

    Similar to the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate, the sporting community has started talking about who is better - Mbappe or Haaland. Former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Thierry Henry has joined the bandwagon and chose between the two young guns.

    In what comes as no surprise, Henry has picked Mbappe over Haaland, explaining that the 23-year-old Frenchman is a more complete forward. "Mbappe can create and finish. Haaland doesn't create. He finishes," the Arsenal legend told CBS.

    "Mbappe can play on the right and hey on the left. He can play in the middle. Haaland can only play in the middle. He is a magnificent player, and with him, they can win the Champions League last year against Real Madrid. If it was him at the end of those chances that they missed, they will have been focused on scoring one or two. For now, Mbappe is still my vote," Henry concluded.

    On Tuesday, Mbappe scored both the goals in PSG's 2-1 win over Juventus, while Haaland struck twice in Man City's 4-0 win over Sevilla in their Champions League opening clashes. The Ligue 1 champions will next face Brest, while the Premier League holders will take on Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday.

