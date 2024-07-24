Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Supreme Court suggests 'neutral umpires' to fix ‘trust deficit’ at Shambhu border

    A bench of Justices Surya Kant, Dipankar Datta, and Ujjal Bhuyan was hearing a petition filed by the Haryana government against a Punjab and Haryana High Court order, which directed it to unblock the Shambhu border.
     

    Supreme Court suggests neutral umpires to fix trust deficit at Shambhu border Proposes Formation Of Independent Committee gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 24, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

    The Supreme Court on Wednesday proposed the formation of an independent committee consisting of eminent people to reach out to the protesters in order to find a solution to their demands. This comes after observing that there is a deficit of trust between farmers and the government. A three-judge panel led by Justice Surya Kant declared that a “neutral umpire” who fosters trust between farmers and the government is necessary.

    The bench, which also comprises of justices Dipankar Datta and Ujjal Bhuyan said, “You have to take some steps to reach out to farmers. Why would they otherwise want to come to Delhi? You are sending Ministers from here and despite their best intentions there is trust deficit.” The court also stated, "Until then, let parties maintain the status quo at the site to prevent escalation of the situation at the Shambhu border."

    The bench further requested that the governments of Punjab and Haryana provide the names of potential committee members, failing which it will identify appropriate individuals. Attorney General Tushar Mehta, representing the Haryana government, objected to the border opening during the hearing, claiming it would lead to issues with law and order. He said that armoured tanks are now stationed at the border with Shambhu.

    “As a welfare State we cannot afford any untoward incident… they are prohibited on a national highway. JCB, tanks, trollies are converted into virtual war tanks. Please see the photos. I am saying this with a sense of responsibility,” the Solicitor General said.

    The apex court was hearing the Haryana government’s plea challenging the high court order asking it to remove within a week the barricades at the Shambhu border near Ambala where farmers have been camping since February 13. The farmers are planning to march towards Shambhu border to protest for their demands, including a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for certain crops.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2024, 8:00 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Jail term, Rs 10 lakh fine proposed for paper leaks: Bihar's new Bill amid NEET row gcw

    Jail term, Rs 10 lakh fine proposed for paper leaks: Bihar's new Bill amid NEET row

    Ex-Agniveers to get 10% reservation in BSF, CISF and CRPF: MHA's historic decision vkp

    Ex-Agniveers to get 10% reservation in BSF, CISF and CRPF: MHA's historic decision

    Kerala's railway projects in limbo due to lack of state government cooperation: Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw anr

    Kerala's railway projects stalled due to lack of state cooperation: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    Karnataka landslide: Kerala native Arjun's truck found anr

    BREAKING: Karnataka landslide: Kerala native Arjun's truck found

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vows to press government for MSP law after talks with farmers AJR

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi vows to press government for MSP law after talks with farmers

    Recent Stories

    6 times when Kiara Advani showed off her HOT toned body RKK

    6 times when Kiara Advani showed off her HOT toned body

    Fixed Deposit: How to choose a bank for opening an FD account? gcw

    Fixed Deposit: How to choose a bank for opening an FD account?

    Jaya Bachchan calls Budget 2024 as 'drama' says, 'young people have been given false promises' RKK

    Jaya Bachchan calls Budget 2024 as 'drama' says, 'young people have been given false promises'

    Jail term, Rs 10 lakh fine proposed for paper leaks: Bihar's new Bill amid NEET row gcw

    Jail term, Rs 10 lakh fine proposed for paper leaks: Bihar's new Bill amid NEET row

    SEXY photos: Esha Gupta slays Instagram with her BOLD and HOT bikini looks RBA

    SEXY photos: Esha Gupta slays Instagram with her BOLD and HOT bikini looks

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon