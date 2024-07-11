Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    In Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru, thrill-seeking tourists are risking their lives for dramatic photos at scenic spots like Rani Jhari. Ignoring warnings, they pose on dangerous waterfall edges, leading to fatal accidents. This reckless behaviour alarms locals, complicate rescue efforts, and mars the beauty of Mudigere Taluk.

    In Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru, a growing trend of thrill-seeking behaviour is alarming locals. Tourists flocking to the scenic spots in Mudigere Taluk, especially near Bandaje, Rani Jhari, and Kodige Falls, are risking their lives for the perfect photo.

    Recently, an incident near Rani Jhari has heightened these concerns. Visitors, ignoring numerous warnings, are seen sitting on the edge of the lattice, capturing photos in dramatic poses reminiscent of movie scenes. These locations, with falls ranging from 300 to 500 feet, pose a significant danger. A slight misstep can lead to fatal accidents, with falls from such heights almost guaranteeing death.

    25-year-old Hyderabad man slips while taking selfie, dies at Hebbe falls in Chikkamagaluru

    The continuous influx of tourists behaving recklessly has left the locals worried. Despite repeated advisories, the allure of these dangerous photo ops persists. This craze is not only a matter of immediate safety but also complicates rescue operations. Recovering bodies from these treacherous spots is exceedingly difficult, causing further distress.

    Chikkamagaluru’s Mudigere Taluk is renowned for its picturesque tourist spots, but the ongoing madness is casting a shadow over its beauty. Authorities are urged to take stricter measures to ensure the safety of both tourists and the community.

    Recent Videos

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH) AJR

    Eiffel tower protest: Topless women challenge authoritarianism with anti-fascist slogans (WATCH)

    Video Top Stories

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH) AJR
    India News

    Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK
    Entertainment

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors
    Lifestyle

    World Kidney Day: Why more men should come forward as donors

    EXCLUSIVE A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE! A R Rahman Speaks to Asianet News on 'The Goat Life', 'Le Musk' and AI in music industry (WATCH)

    Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH] ATG
    Entertainment

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Video Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding event RBA
    Entertainment

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Must See

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp
    Karnataka

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp
    Karnataka

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR
    India News

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)