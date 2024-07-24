Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Paris Olympics 2024: Russian chef arrested on suspicion of plotting 'large-scale' destabilization during Games

    A Russian chef, who has resided in France for 14 years, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring with a foreign entity to carry out “large-scale” acts of “destabilization” during the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

    Paris Olympics 2024: Russian chef arrested on suspicion of plotting 'large-scale' destabilization during Games snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jul 24, 2024, 5:32 PM IST

    A Russian chef, who has resided in France for 14 years, has been arrested on suspicion of conspiring with a foreign entity to carry out “large-scale” acts of “destabilization” during the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris.

    The 40-year-old individual was apprehended during a raid on his Parisian apartment on Sunday. Authorities reportedly discovered a document associated with an elite Russian special forces unit under the FSB, the successor to the KGB.

    A judicial investigation has been initiated into claims that the individual shared “intelligence with a foreign power with the intent of provoking hostilities in France,” a crime that carries a potential 30-year prison sentence. The alleged scheme is not considered to be related to terrorism.

    The man, who remains unnamed, was formally charged with this offense and placed in pretrial detention on the same day.

    The grand opening ceremony of Paris 2024, set to take place along the banks of the Seine on Friday evening, has sparked longstanding fears that Russia might attempt to interfere.

    Parisian prosecutors revealed that the search of the Russian national’s apartment was conducted at the behest of the French interior ministry.

    French media reports indicate that agents uncovered evidence pointing to the man's preparation of a “large-scale project” that could have had “serious” repercussions during the three-week event.

    Le Monde reported that French intelligence services had intercepted a call two months ago between the suspect and a handler from Russian intelligence, during which the individual remarked, “The French are going to have an opening ceremony like there has never been before.” Details regarding the nature of the alleged conspiracy to destabilize the games remain undisclosed.

    The newspaper also noted that the detained man had received his culinary training in Paris and had appeared on Russian reality and cooking shows. On his CV, he had listed himself as a “private chef.”

    He first came to France in 2010 and spent some time working in a Michelin-starred restaurant in Courchevel, a ski resort favored by the Russian elite, before moving to Paris in 2012.

    Emails from September 2012, reviewed by Le Monde, reveal that the suspect had informed his landlady, identified as Viviane, that he was returning to Moscow to take up a position with the Russian government. However, he participated in a civic training day, a mandatory integration step in France, in April 2013.

    Last Updated Jul 24, 2024, 5:32 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    How come only pilot survived Outcry erupts over tragic Nepal plane crash, calls for investigation grows snt

    'How come only pilot survived?': Outcry erupts over tragic Nepal plane crash, calls for investigation grows

    Rivers of blood will flow Alleged Hamas terrorist issues chilling threat ahead of Paris Olympics (WATCH) snt

    'Rivers of blood will flow': Alleged Hamas terrorist issues chilling threat ahead of Paris Olympics (WATCH)

    Nepal plane crash highlights risks of table-top runways; India has 5 such airports AJR

    Nepal plane crash highlights risks of table-top runways; India has 5 such airports

    Saurya Airlines aircraft crashes in Kathmandu: Revisiting history of fatal plane crashes in Nepal gcw

    Saurya Airlines aircraft crashes in Kathmandu: Revisiting history of fatal plane crashes in Nepal

    Caught on camera: Dramatic moment when Saurya Airlines plane with 19 onboard crashed in Kathmandu (WATCH) snt

    Caught on camera: Dramatic moment when out-of-control Saurya Airlines plane crashed in Kathmandu (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Good news for parents! Apple Watch for Kids launched in India, Check out features and how it works gcw

    Good news for parents! Apple Watch for Kids launched in India, Check out features and how it works

    Salman Khan house firing case: Actor records statement, claims Lawrence Bishnoi gang attempted to kill him RKK

    Salman Khan house firing case: Actor records statement, claims Lawrence Bishnoi gang attempted to kill him

    Ex-Agniveers to get 10% reservation in BSF, CISF and CRPF: MHA's historic decision vkp

    Ex-Agniveers to get 10% reservation in BSF, CISF and CRPF: MHA's historic decision

    How come only pilot survived Outcry erupts over tragic Nepal plane crash, calls for investigation grows snt

    'How come only pilot survived?': Outcry erupts over tragic Nepal plane crash, calls for investigation grows

    Deepika Padukone is Bollywood's highest-paid actress, check out the full list RKK

    Deepika Padukone is Bollywood's highest-paid actress, check out the full list

    Recent Videos

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives AJR

    Bangladesh protests: 1,000 Indian students return home as violence claims over 110 lives (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru Rani Jhari Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns WATCH vkp

    Tourist frenzy in Chikkamagaluru's Rani Jhari: Risky photoshoot on waterfall edges sparks concerns (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World famous hotspot Jog Falls in Shivamogga attracts tourists during monsoon vkp

    Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

    Video Icon
    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH) AJR

    CCTV footage reveals absconding Mihir Shah leaving Mumbai pub before fatal BMW crash (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH) AJR

    Passenger records water leakage on Vande Bharat train, railways responds (WATCH)

    Video Icon