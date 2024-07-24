'Rivers of blood will flow': Alleged Hamas terrorist issues chilling threat ahead of Paris Olympics (WATCH)

A video purportedly showing a Hamas terrorist issuing threats of violence against the upcoming Paris Olympics is going viral on social media.

The highly anticipated 2024 Olympics are set to begin on July 26 and will run until August 11, with Israel also participating in the event.

Released on Tuesday, the video features a masked individual, allegedly a Hamas terrorist, speaking in Arabic and threatening France and President Emmanuel Macron for supporting the 'Zionist regime' amidst ongoing Palestinian tensions.

Dressed in dark clothing with a Palestinian flag across his chest, the man ominously declares that "rivers of blood will flow through the streets of Paris," hinting at a potential attack. The video concludes with the man holding a fake severed head.

“In the name of god our struggles against the Zionist regime continues. We address to the people of France and to French president Macron. You supported the Zionist regime in its criminal war against the people of Palestine. You provided Zionists with weapons, you helped murder our brother and sisters, our children. You invited the Zionists to Olympic games. You will pay for what you have done. Rivers of blood will flow through the streets of Paris. This day is approaching. God willing. Allah is the greatest,” said the Hamas operative.

According to a News X report, speculation has arisen about Hamas's involvement, but there is no definitive evidence linking the video to the group, and it has not been shared on official Hamas channels.

The authenticity of the video remains uncertain, yet it has sparked concerns about security at the Paris Olympics, which are expected to have tight security measures.

An NBC News report, citing researchers at Microsoft, suggests that the video of a man allegedly threatening the Olympics is part of a Russian-linked disinformation campaign intended to disrupt the event. Researchers from Microsoft’s Threat Analysis Center, who reviewed the video, stated on Tuesday that a group called Storm-1516, a small but prolific offshoot of Russia’s notorious Internet Research Agency troll farm, appears to be behind the video.

The video has been circulated by several popular accounts known for spreading Russian propaganda, with some even attempting to claim it originated from Israel, the report added.

“This operation closely aligns with tactics, techniques and procedures observed in previous Storm-1516 operations, including a previous video that similarly pretended to be Hamas,” NBC News quoted Microsoft group as saying in a statement.

Hamas official Izzat al-Risheq has rejected claims that a video attributed to Hamas is genuine, labeling it as a forgery.

As the Paris Olympics opening ceremony approaches, French authorities have sought to reassure the public by emphasizing the extensive security measures in place. They have mobilized tens of thousands of security personnel to ensure a safe environment, drawing on lessons from past Olympic security challenges, including those faced at the 1972 Munich Games and the 1996 Atlanta Games.

