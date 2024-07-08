Karnataka: Magical mist attracts tourists to world-famous Jog Falls in Shivamogga; WATCH stunning video

Jog Falls, rejuvenated by monsoon rains, beckons tourists with its majestic 956-foot cascade, also known as Gerusoppa falls. Nestled in a steep valley, this natural wonder captivates visitors with its four distinct streams and legendary beauty, making it a crown jewel among Karnataka's waterfalls.

Located amidst a steep valley, the falls are a magnificent sight, especially when shrouded in the misty clouds that often envelop the area. The falls, which cascade from a height of 956 feet, tell a legendary story of Kannada Nadu, where Rudra, the mighty force of nature, descends in a breathtaking curtain of water. Jog Falls is not only the crowning glory of Kannada's waterfalls but also an internationally renowned landmark, formed by the Sharavati River. This majestic cascade has four distinct streams, each with its unique charm. These streams are often described poetically: one as a king soaring solemnly, another as a roarer gliding like a sheet of water, a queen descending gracefully, and a rocket leaping like an arrow.