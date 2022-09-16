Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Haaland 'delighted' to bag Premier League Player of Month award; Man City fans celebrate first of many to come

    Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for August 2022, and fans cannot stop raving about the Norwegian star.

    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 4:21 PM IST

    Manchester City striker Erling Haaland has had a dream debut in the Premier League as he continues to impress football enthusiasts with his mindblowing skills. The Norweigian, who moved to Etihad from Borussia Dortmund this summer, on Friday was announced as the Premier League Player of the Month for August 2022, sparking widescale jubilation among City fans.

    The Norwegian has scored nine goals in five matches, making him a force to reckon with in the league.

    22-year-old Haaland claimed a brace of goals on his debut, helping Pep Guardiola's side secure a 2-0 win at West Ham on the season's opening day.

    The sensational City striker then scored again in a 3-3 draw at Newcastle before recording back-to-back hat-tricks in against Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest.

    Haaland was voted Premier League Player of the Month over fellow nominees Pascal Gross, Gabriel Jesus, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Martin Odegaard, Nick Pope, Rodrigo Moreno and Wilfried Zaha.

    “I am delighted to win this award for the first time – it was an incredible start of the season for the team and I am grateful to everyone who voted," Haaland said.

    “We all wanted to hit the ground running this season, so winning four games out of five was a great start for us in what is the most challenging competition in the world. I am happy to have played my part by scoring goals," the Manchester City sensation added.

    “What’s important is the result and to help the team. Hopefully, I can continue to support the team, make our fans happy with our performances and carry on our strong start to the season," the Norway international concluded.

    Meanwhile, City fans expressed joy over Haaland's first Premier League Player of the Month award and took to Twitter to state that it is a 'well deserved' achievement. Some even noted that this would be the first for many to come. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

