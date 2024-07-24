IND vs SL T20Is: Jayasuriya reveals taking help from Rajasthan Royals' Zubin Bharucha for series against India

Sri Lanka's interim head coach, Sanath Jayasuriya, revealed on Wednesday that Zubin Bharucha, the high-performance director of the IPL's Rajasthan Royals, has been instrumental in preparing his batters for the upcoming T20 series against India.

Jayasuriya aims to capitalize on the recent retirements of Indian stars Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who stepped down from T20 Internationals following India's World Cup victory last month. The T20 series is set to begin in Pallekele on July 27.

Despite some players being engaged in the Lanka Premier League, Sri Lanka has conducted a six-day training camp with Bharucha.

"We just started the sessions just after the LPL. Most of the players are playing the LPL, so they were busy with cricket and what we wanted (for them) was to play cricket as much as possible," he said.

"We got Zubin from Rajasthan Royals and we had about six days of work and also with the other cricketers who finished with the LPL. I hope the players have learnt what you (management) wanted to do in terms of practice and their technique. The preparation was good, and we have two more days in Kandy before the T20 starts," he added.

Jayasuriya noted that the sessions with Bharucha were intense, and the players have gained significant insights and skills from him.

"It is important to learn as international cricketers new techniques, new approaches and shot making to be effective," he said.

With Suryakumar Yadav taking over as India’s new T20I captain, Jayasuriya acknowledged the challenges his team faces but encouraged them to seize this opportunity to make a significant impact.

"Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are best players in the world. Looking at their talent and the kind of cricket they have played we all know where they belong, along with Jadeja," Jayasuriya was quoted as saying by Associated Press during a press meet.

"Their absence will be loss to the Indian team and we have to take maximum advantage out of that,” he said.

Following Sri Lanka's disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup in the Americas, there were significant changes in the team’s top management. The team captain Wanindu Hasaranga, head coach Chris Silverwood, and high-performance consultant Mahela Jayawardena all resigned after the preliminary round elimination.

Regarding Sri Lanka's current situation, Jayasuriya expressed hope that the players will have the opportunity to develop and improve themselves.

"It is up to the players, we have been doing all the work in terms of practice, we have given training, we have got best coaches. I think Sri Lanka Cricket has provided most of the things and now it is up to the players," he said.

"For the present cricketers to come to that level, we have been doing all the necessary work and I hope in next two years there will be a lot of development in these boys," the batting great added.

"We need to give a little bit of time. I know, for the cricket-loving public it is frustrating sometimes but be patient, give us time, we are working ion it. It is really hard work on it with the players and they will do well," he further stated.

The 1996 World Cup winner asserted that Sri Lanka has ample talent to overcome their current challenges, while also acknowledging the frustration felt by the fans.

"We have enough of talent. What we want (from them) is to go out in the middle and deliver -- it is not easy, we know that," he said.

"We have delivered when we were playing and now the time has come, people are waiting for this present team to perform and with what we are doing at the moment they will deliver very soon," he added.

