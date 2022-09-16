Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ronaldo, Messi or Haaland: Which striker has the best goals-per-game ratio in Champions League?

    From Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe - Here's a look at 30 players among the 50 leading scorers in Champions League history with the best goals-per-game ratio.

    football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi or Erling Haaland Kylian Mbappe best goals-per-game ratio in Champions League snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 3:14 PM IST

    On Wednesday night, Erling Braut Haaland scored the game-winning goal for Manchester City once again. The sensational Norwegian striker scored an incredible goal late in the squad's Champions League group stage match against his former team Borussia Dortmund to secure a 2-1 victory. 

    Haaland's astonishing athleticism to successfully convert Joao Cancelo's cross was further evidence that, at the age of 22, he was already among the finest in the game. 

    With 26 goals in the Champions League, the future Ballon d'Or winner has one more than Robin van Persie scored in his whole career.

    Also read: Kylian Mbappe or Erling Haaland? Arsenal legend Thierry Henry chooses between two young sensations

    If this stat freaks you out, how would you react if we told you that Haaland is the player with the best goals-per-game ratio in the history of Europe's elite competition. Believe it or not, even legendary strikers Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi pale compared to the Norway international.

    While Haaland has a ratio of 1.24 goals-per-game, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and former Barcelona icon is at 0.80 goals-per-game and the Manchester United and former Real Madrid legend stands at 0.77 goals-per-game in Champions League.

    football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi or Erling Haaland Kylian Mbappe best goals-per-game ratio in Champions League snt

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's FIFA 23 player ratings cause massive outrage

    Here's a look at 30 players among the 50 leading scorers in Champions League history with the best goals-per-game ratio:

    30. Robin van Persie - Arsenal, Manchester United, 25 goals, 0.42 goals-per-game

    29. Jose Augusto - Benfica, 24 goals, 0.43 goals-per-game

    28. Thierry Henry - AS Monaco, Arsenal, Barcelona, 50 goals, 0.45 goals-per-game

    27. Alessandro Del Piero - Juventus, 42 goals, 0.47 goals-per-game

    26. Roy Makaay - Deportivo La Coruna, Bayern Munich, 29 goals, 0.48 goals-per-game

    football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi or Erling Haaland Kylian Mbappe best goals-per-game ratio in Champions League snt

    25. Didier Drogba - Marseille, Chelsea, Galatasaray, 44 goals,  0.48 goals-per-game

    24. Andriy Shevchenko - Dynamo Kyiv, AC Milan, Chelsea, 48 goals, 0.48 goals-per-game

    23. David Trezeguet - AS Monaco, Juventus, 29 goals, 0.50 goals-per-game

    22. Raul Gonzalez - Real Madrid, Schalke, 71 goals, 0.50 goals-per-game

    21. Edinson Cavani - Napoli, Paris Saint-Germain, 35 goals, 0.51 goals-per-game

    football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi or Erling Haaland Kylian Mbappe best goals-per-game ratio in Champions League snt

    20. Mohamed Salah - Basel, AS Roma, Liverpool, 37 goals, 0.51 goals-per-game

    19. Marco Simone - AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, AS Monaco, 24 goals, 0.52 goals-per-game

    18. Sergio Aguero - Atletico Madrid, Manchester City, 41 goals, 0.52 goals-per-game

    17. Mario Jardel - FC Porto, Galatasaray, 25 goals, 0.54 goals-per-game

    16. Neymar - Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, 42 goals, 0.55 goals-per-game

    Also read: PSG's penalty-gate: Did Lionel Messi play role of mediator in Kylian Mbappe-Neymar conflict?

    football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi or Erling Haaland Kylian Mbappe best goals-per-game ratio in Champions League snt

    15. Filippo Inzaghi - Juventus, AC Milan, 46 goals, 0.57 goals-per-game

    14. Mario Gomez  - VfB Stuttgart, Bayern Munich, 26 goals, 0.59 goals-per-game

    13. Karim Benzema - Lyon, Real Madrid, 86 goals, 0.60 goals-per-game

    12. Kylian Mbappe - AS Monaco, Paris Saint-Germain, 36 goals, 0.65 goals-per-game

    11. Eusebio - Benfica, 46 goals, 0.71 goals-per-game

    10. Jean-Pierre Papin - Marseille, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, 28 goals, 0.76 goals-per-game

    9. Ruud van Nistelrooy - PSV Eindhoven, Manchester United, Real Madrid, 56 goals, 0.77 goals-per-game

    Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Barcelona's Pedri chooses between the two G.O.A.T.s

    8. Cristiano Ronaldo - Manchester United, Real Madrid, Juventus, 140 goals, 0.77 goals-per-game

    7. Lionel Messi - Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, 126 goals, 0.80 goals-per-game

    football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi or Erling Haaland Kylian Mbappe best goals-per-game ratio in Champions League snt

    6. Robert Lewandowski - Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, 89 goals, 0.82 goals-per-game

    5. Alfredo Di Stefano - Real Madrid, 49 goals, 0.84 goals-per-game

    4. Jose Altafini - AC Milan, Juventus, 24 goals, 0.86 goals-per-game

    3. Ferenc Puskas - Budapest Honved, Real Madrid, 36 goals, 0.88 goals-per-game

    2. Gerd Muller - Bayern Munich, 34 goals, 0.97 goals-per-game

    1. Erling Haaland - Borussia Dortmund, Manchester City, 26 goals, 1.24 goals-per-game

    Also read: UCL 2022-23: 'Was quite sure I was going to be followed' - Haaland on City's winner vs Dortmund

    Last Updated Sep 16, 2022, 3:14 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    tennis Forever my idol: A fan ultimate tribute to Swiss GOAT Roger Federer and his retirement-ayh

    'Forever my idol': A fan's ultimate tribute to Swiss G.O.A.T. Roger Federer

    tennis Roger Federer retirement: When Rafael Nadal left his 'friend and rival' in tears snt

    Roger Federer retirement: When Rafael Nadal left his 'friend and rival' in tears

    Bengaluru teen Pranav Anand is India 76th Chess Grandmaster-ayh

    Bengaluru teen Pranav Anand is India's 76th Chess Grandmaster

    tennis 'Habits never retire': Sachin Tendulkar's tribute to Roger Federer a reminder of what legends are made of snt

    'Habits never retire': Tendulkar's tribute to Federer a reminder of what legends are made of

    football uefa europa league UEL 2022-23: cristiano Ronaldo needed that goa' - Erik ten Hag as Manchester United sees past FC Sherrif-ayh

    UEL 2022-23: 'Ronaldo needed that goal' - Erik ten Hag as Man United sees past FC Sherrif

    Recent Stories

    iPhone 14 5 iOS features which are already present in Android smartphones gcw

    iPhone 14's 5 features which are already present in Android smartphones

    tennis Forever my idol: A fan ultimate tribute to Swiss GOAT Roger Federer and his retirement-ayh

    'Forever my idol': A fan's ultimate tribute to Swiss G.O.A.T. Roger Federer

    Akshara Singh viral MMS TRUTH: Bhojpuri actress' steamy video LEAKED online; FAKE or REAL? RBA

    Akshara Singh viral MMS TRUTH: Bhojpuri actress' steamy video LEAKED online; FAKE or REAL?

    PM Modi, at SCO Summit, calls for resilient supply chains to foster economic recovery AJR

    PM Modi, at SCO Summit, calls for resilient supply chains to foster economic recovery

    IPL 2023, Indian Premier League: Punjab Kings PBKS ropes in Trevor Bayliss as new head coach-ayh

    IPL 2023: Punjab Kings ropes in Trevor Bayliss as new head coach

    Recent Videos

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Centre inks peace pact with 8 tribal militant groups of Assam

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: 6 arrested for alleged rape-murder of two minor Dalit sisters

    Video Icon
    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata AJR

    Nabanna Chalo March: Several BJP leaders detained as street war covers Kolkata

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with 9/11 survivor Stanley Praimnath who hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    21 years since 9/11: Survivor Stanley Praimnath hid under his desk when plane hit WTC South Tower

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Video Icon