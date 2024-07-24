Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6 times when Kiara Advani showed off her HOT toned body

     Kiara Advani often takes to her Instagram to share pictures in a bikini while she is on vacation or during shoots.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 24, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

    Kiara Advani's real name is Alia Advani. She changed her screen name to Kiara before making her debut in Bollywood. Kiara studied Mass Communication at Jai Hind College in Mumbai before pursuing acting as a career.

    article_image2

    She made her acting debut in Bollywood with the film "Fugly" in 2014. However, she gained widespread recognition with her role in the Netflix anthology film "Lust Stories" (2018). Kiara's breakthrough came with the film "Kabir Singh" (2019), where she starred opposite Shahid Kapoor. The film was a massive commercial success and catapulted her to stardom.

    article_image3

    Before entering Bollywood, Kiara made her acting debut in the Telugu film industry with the film "Bharat Ane Nenu" (2018), opposite Mahesh Babu. She has endorsed several popular brands, including Pepsi, Titan Watches, and Boat Bluetooth Speakers, among others.

    article_image4

    Kiara is actively involved in charitable activities. She has supported causes related to children's education and welfare. Kiara is known for her dedication to fitness and maintains a rigorous workout routine. She often shares fitness tips and workout videos on social media.

