Top Free Desktop PDF Editors in India: Enhance Your Document Workflow

PDFs are widespread file formats used for various purposes, which can range from sharing important documents to storing essential records. While PDFs provide many advantages, editing them can be a challenge. This is where PDF editors come into the image; with a PDF editor, you can very easily modify the elements of your PDF, like text, photos, and more. Because of the availability of various PDF editors online, choosing the best PDF editor online for a desktop can be daunting. Therefore, this article will explore the benefits and a few tips to consider when choosing the best editor for a desktop.

Why Do You Need a PDF Editor?

There are many reasons why you need a PDF editor, and below are a few of them for you to consider:

Make your PDFs Editable

With a PDF editor, you can easily edit the date in your PDF and change the content, formatting, and images. Editing your PDF is very easy. All you have to do is click on the element and edit it. Using a PDF editor for a desktop is one of the best ways to make your PDF editing simple and efficient.

Create Documents in different formats.

PDF editors are useful tools for converting PDF files into other formats, such as Word. They also allow you to scan documents using OCR and convert images into text or searchable images. This not only saves you time but also effort, as there is no need to retype information.

Manage the Size of the File

Large files containing images, infographics, and other large elements take up a lot of storage space. That is where PDF editors come in. A PDF editor tool helps you delete certain pages and makes it easier to share with others via email or WhatsApp. Moreover, by reducing the size of your files, you can also save storage space.

Provide Security

The biggest fear of sharing your documents online with any tool is the lack of security, as the tool can share them with a third party. However, PDF editors come with reliable security features, which allow them to password-protect the files so that only you can access them. Moreover, you can easily modify or edit the access anywhere and anytime.

Organise Documents

PDF editors allow you to edit a PDF file and organise the pages inside it. With the help of a PDF editor, you can edit, slit, reorder, merge, and crop the pages of the PDF file. Not only this, but PDF editors also help you insert, duplicate, or delete pages in the PDF.

Criteria For Choosing the Best PDF Editor for Desktop

If you are thinking of purchasing a PDF editor software for your business, then you should consider the below-mentioned criteria:

Functionality

Before looking into PDF editor options, prioritise the functionalities you need. While most editors offer basic content editing, some lack advanced features. Consider if you'll need to rearrange or delete pages, as not all programs allow this. By identifying your essential features, you can compare them to editor capabilities and pricing plans, ensuring you choose a program that perfectly fits your business document management needs.

Integrating Signatures

Traditional workflows often require printed copies for signatures, adding steps and time for administrative staff. Look for PDF editors with built-in eSignature functionality. These allow signing and sending documents directly within the editing interface, eliminating the need to print and saving your business time and money. With eSignatures, legally binding documents can be completed electronically, streamlining workflows and boosting efficiency.

Ease of Use

You might not want to spend hours searching for the text-highlighting option. Some PDF editors are too challenging to navigate, as they have a poorly designed platform. On the other hand, PDF editors such as Adobe Acrobat have a user-friendly interface that allows you to find the option you are looking for quickly. Moreover, many PDF editors offer free trials so you can test them before investing.

Security

If you are editing your business documents with an online third-party PDF editing tool, you might have to give access to your company’s confidential information. Before purchasing the software, always check if it complies with legal and ethical protocols and uses best practices to store your data.

How Do You Edit a PDF in Adobe Acrobat?

Trying to edit your PDF file in Adobe Acrobat?

Adobe Acrobat is emerging as a popular and reliable online PDF editor. Follow the below-given steps and make the process hassle-free:

Step 1: Open the PDF file you want to edit in Adobe Acrobat.

Step 2: Click on the Edit PDF option.

Step 3: Edit the text in your file, add or replace images, and try other editing options.

Step 4: After editing, you can save your file by clicking the save button.

Run Your Business Smoothly with PDF Editors

PDF editors are among the most widely used tools that offer great functionalities and features. There is a wide variety of PDF tools available in the market, but not all of them are safe and feature-rich. Therefore, you should always make sure to follow the above-given tips to choose a PDF editor for your desktop. Protect your data and your device by using compliant PDF editing softwares.

