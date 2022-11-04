Lionel Messi decides on PSG future amidst interest from Barcelona, Inter Miami?

Legendary Argentinian forward Lionel Messi has reportedly decided on whether he will stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) amid interest from former club Barcelona and Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami.

Legendary Argentinian forward Lionel Messi's future is one of the most discussed topics in world football today. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star's contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires in June 2023, and the 35-year-old icon has reportedly decided whether to stay or leave the French giants amidst interest from former club Barcelona and Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami.

A recent report in The Athletic claimed that the David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami was growing increasingly confident that they would be able to sign Messi from PSG in the coming months. The MLS club's interest came even as the Argentinian icon's former club Barcelona expressed its desire to bring their legend back to Camp Nou for one last dance.

However, a contrasting report from L'Equipe has stated that Messi has begun contract talks with the French club and does not want to leave PSG without clinching a major trophy. Given that the club bagged the Ligue 1 title in the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's first season at Parc des Princes, his eyes are now reportedly set on winning the club's maiden Champions League.

Another report claimed that Messi and his family had settled well in Paris, with the Argentinian star now also conversing in French with his children and teammates easily. The 35-year-old forward also has a good relationship with manager Christophe Galtier and sporting advisor Luís Campos. After the exit of compatriots Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, the Argentine is said to be more open with other teammates, including Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The star is said to be giving his opinion to them on the training ground.

Earlier reports had claimed that Messi would decide on his future after the Qatar World Cup 2022. However, a new report claimed that talks between the Argentine and PSG over a contract extension are underway, indicating that a decision to stay with the French club has been sealed.

