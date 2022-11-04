Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi decides on PSG future amidst interest from Barcelona, Inter Miami?

    First Published Nov 4, 2022, 4:58 PM IST

    Legendary Argentinian forward Lionel Messi has reportedly decided on whether he will stay at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) amid interest from former club Barcelona and Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary Argentinian forward Lionel Messi's future is one of the most discussed topics in world football today. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star's contract with the Ligue 1 champions expires in June 2023, and the 35-year-old icon has reportedly decided whether to stay or leave the French giants amidst interest from former club Barcelona and Major League Soccer (MLS) team Inter Miami.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Don't want Messi's Argentina to lift trophy, says Brazilian great Ronaldo

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    A recent report in The Athletic claimed that the David Beckham co-owned Inter Miami was growing increasingly confident that they would be able to sign Messi from PSG in the coming months. The MLS club's interest came even as the Argentinian icon's former club Barcelona expressed its desire to bring their legend back to Camp Nou for one last dance.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, a contrasting report from L'Equipe has stated that Messi has begun contract talks with the French club and does not want to leave PSG without clinching a major trophy. Given that the club bagged the Ligue 1 title in the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner's first season at Parc des Princes, his eyes are now reportedly set on winning the club's maiden Champions League.

    Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Sadio Mane believes Messi's Argentina favourites to win coveted trophy

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Another report claimed that Messi and his family had settled well in Paris, with the Argentinian star now also conversing in French with his children and teammates easily. The 35-year-old forward also has a good relationship with manager Christophe Galtier and sporting advisor Luís Campos. After the exit of compatriots Angel Di Maria and Leandro Paredes, the Argentine is said to be more open with other teammates, including Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. The star is said to be giving his opinion to them on the training ground.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Earlier reports had claimed that Messi would decide on his future after the Qatar World Cup 2022. However, a new report claimed that talks between the Argentine and PSG over a contract extension are underway, indicating that a decision to stay with the French club has been sealed.

    Also read: Young fan puts Chelsea players under spotlight to settle Ronaldo vs Messi debate; video goes viral

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Leaving PSG at this point in his career to either play in America or Barcelona, which has suffered yet another shock exit from the Champions League, does not make sense for Messi. Considering his return to form in the ongoing campaign with the Ligue 1 champions, experts argue that the Argentine still has much to offer to the Parisian club.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Fully support the amendments of IOA constitution - Abhinav Bindra

    'Fully support the amendments of IOA constitution' - Abhinav Bindra

    Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA urges teams to focus on football; stay clear of ideological and political battles snt

    Qatar World Cup 2022: FIFA urges teams to focus on football; stay clear of ideological and political battles

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, new zealand vs ireland: Kane Williamson 61 ensures against IRE ensures top spot for NZ, Twitter lauds-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Williamson's 61 against IRE ensures top spot for NZ, Twitter lauds

    Gerard Pique announces retirement from football at 35; tributes pour in-ayh

    Gerard Pique announces retirement from football at 35; tributes pour in

    Imran Khan assassination attempt: Former and current Pakistani cricketers condemn-ayh

    Imran Khan assassination attempt: Former and current Pakistani cricketers condemn

    Recent Stories

    Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey Nirahua SEXY dance video Dilwa Me Hola Gudgudi will make you go WILD RBA

    Bhojpuri actress Amrapali Dubey, Nirahua's SEXY dance video ‘Dilwa Me Hola Gudgudi’ will make you go WILD

    From 'Double XL' stars Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi to Aishwarya, Deepika... actresses who were body-shamed drb

    From 'Double XL' stars Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi to Aishwarya, Deepika... actresses who were body-shamed

    MCD Elections 2022: Voting in Delhi to be held on December 4; results on 7 AJR

    MCD Elections 2022: Voting in Delhi to be held on December 4; results on 7

    Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar

    Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri shot dead in Punjab's Amritsar

    Chadar Trek to Kedarkantha Trek: 5 amazing winter treks you can visit in India sur

    Chadar Trek to Kedarkantha Trek: 5 amazing winter treks you can visit in India

    Recent Videos

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral AJR

    Watch: Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan injured in 'assassination attempt'; video viral

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Viral Video: Mamata Banerjee plays Sendai Melam in Chennai

    Video Icon
    Himachal Pradesh election 2022 106 year old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise gcw

    106-year-old Shyam Saran Negi from Kinnaur exercises his right to franchise for 34th time

    Video Icon
    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour RBA

    Puneeth Rajkumar posthumously awarded Karnataka Ratna by Rajini, Jr NTR; Ashwini Rajkumar accepted the honour

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN, India vs Bangladesh: We have supported KL Rahul for last one year - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs BAN: 'We have supported Rahul for last one year' - Dravid

    Video Icon