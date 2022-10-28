Qatar World Cup 2022: Don't want Messi's Argentina to lift trophy, says Brazilian great Ronaldo

Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario recently admitted he does not want to see legendary forward Lionel Messi win the Qatar World Cup 2022 with Argentina, despite believing the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star deserves it.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The Qatar World Cup 2022 is three weeks away, and football enthusiasts worldwide have started discussing which nation could lift the coveted trophy. This year's showpiece tournament will be the last outing for several legends, including Argentinian icon Lionel Messi. And ahead of the big-ticket event in the Middle Eastern country, Brazilian legend Ronaldo recently admitted that he does not want to see the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star lift the World Cup with Argentina, despite believing that the 35-year-old forward deserves it. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: What does PSG star Messi's return to form mean for Argentina

In an interview with The Guardian recently, Ronaldo Nazario rejected the notion of Argentina captain Messi finally lifting the World Cup trophy, which has long eluded him. The former Real Madrid legend admitted that he does not want to even think about the possibility of the former Barcelona icon clinching the world championship title due to the rivalry between Argentina and Brazil.

"If he nationalised for Spain," Ronaldo told The Guardian, when asked if he wished to see the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner lift the Qatar World Cup 2022. "The Brazil-Argentina rivalry is so big. We had incredible battles, with respect, and that's the loveliest thing in football. But Argentina winning the World Cup doesn't bear thinking about."

"Does Messi deserve it? Of course, he does – but not with my support. I love him, and he'll understand because I'm sure he would feel exactly the same way," the legendary Brazilian added. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Can Argentina lift coveted trophy? Lionel Messi gives ultimate response

Image Credit: Adidas Twitter