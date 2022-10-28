Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Don't want Messi's Argentina to lift trophy, says Brazilian great Ronaldo

    First Published Oct 28, 2022, 8:45 PM IST

    Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario recently admitted he does not want to see legendary forward Lionel Messi win the Qatar World Cup 2022 with Argentina, despite believing the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star deserves it.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Qatar World Cup 2022 is three weeks away, and football enthusiasts worldwide have started discussing which nation could lift the coveted trophy. This year's showpiece tournament will be the last outing for several legends, including Argentinian icon Lionel Messi. And ahead of the big-ticket event in the Middle Eastern country, Brazilian legend Ronaldo recently admitted that he does not want to see the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star lift the World Cup with Argentina, despite believing that the 35-year-old forward deserves it.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In an interview with The Guardian recently, Ronaldo Nazario rejected the notion of Argentina captain Messi finally lifting the World Cup trophy, which has long eluded him. The former Real Madrid legend admitted that he does not want to even think about the possibility of the former Barcelona icon clinching the world championship title due to the rivalry between Argentina and Brazil.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "If he nationalised for Spain," Ronaldo told The Guardian, when asked if he wished to see the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner lift the Qatar World Cup 2022. "The Brazil-Argentina rivalry is so big. We had incredible battles, with respect, and that's the loveliest thing in football. But Argentina winning the World Cup doesn't bear thinking about."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Does Messi deserve it? Of course, he does – but not with my support. I love him, and he'll understand because I'm sure he would feel exactly the same way," the legendary Brazilian added.

    Image Credit: Adidas Twitter

    The Qatar World Cup 2022 will occur from November 20 to December 18, and Argentina is part of Group C, which includes Poland, Saudi Arabia and Mexico. Meanwhile, Brazil is part of Group G, which includes Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. Both Brazilian and Argentine fans are confident and upbeat going into the showpiece event. Both countries have seen recent revivals and head to Qatar with a high possibility of winning the competition in what will be Messi's final World Cup appearance.

