    Young fan puts Chelsea players under spotlight to settle Ronaldo vs Messi debate; video goes viral

    A young Chelsea fan found a creative way to put an end to the Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate with the help of some of the stars of the west London club.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 5:43 PM IST

    With the aid of some Chelsea players, a young supporter of the west London club came up with a novel solution to resolve the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo debate.

    The youngster stops several Chelsea players' cars to say hello and poses for pictures in a video that has gone popular on social media. 

    When the players are about to leave, the youngster then poses the crucial query: Messi or Ronaldo? 

    Six Chelsea players, Ben Chillwell, Connor Gallagher, Armando Broja, Wesley Fofana, Thiago Silva and Marc Cucurella, were asked who they would pick between the two legends. Five chose the Argentinian superstar over the Portuguese talisman.

    Here's a look at the video:

    Ronaldo has endured a tough season at Old Trafford after falling out of favour with manager Erik ten Hag. Despite being Manchester United's top scorer in his comeback campaign, the Portuguese icon has been made to warm the bench more than ever in his professional career. With rumours suggesting that a January exit is on the cards, it remains to be seen where the five-time Ballon d'Or winner finds himself in the future.

    As for Messi, the Argentinian legend is back to the form he was known for at his former club Barcelona. After struggling to make a mark in his first season with PSG, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has found his rhythm and is among the goals again. However, speculations are rife that the Catalan club are hoping for a sensational comeback to Camp Nou next year for one last dance at a club that made him the legend he is. It remains to be seen, however, if the Ligue 1 champions will let go of him.

    Last Updated Oct 27, 2022, 5:43 PM IST
