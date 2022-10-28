Qatar World Cup 2022: Sadio Mane believes Messi's Argentina favourites to win coveted trophy

Bayern Munich star and Senegal captain Sadio Mane has stated that Lionel Messi’s Argentina is one of the favourites to win the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

With just under a month left for the prestigious FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, football enthusiasts have started discussing which nation looks more likely to lift the coveted trophy in the showpiece event that could be the last outing for several legends. Bayern Munich star and Senegal captain Sadio Mane believes Lionel Messi's Argentina is one of the strong favourites to clinch the world championship in the Middle Eastern country. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: What does PSG star Messi's return to form mean for Argentina

After Bayern Munich once again defeated Barcelona 3-0 in their Champions League clash on Wednesday at Camp Nou, ESPN Argentina asked the 30-year-old footballer which country, apart from Senegal, could lift the World Cup 2022 in Qatar. "Your country, Argentina," Mane remarked.

The Senegal captain was then asked if he saw Messi play against Maccabi Haifa in their Champions League clash. In response, Mane said, "Yeah, unbelievable player." The former Liverpool star then added, "Argentina. Brazil, Germany, France, England, I think few teams can win the World Cup, and Argentina is one of them." WATCH: Sadio Mane says Messi's Argentina favourites to win Qatar World Cup 2022

The Qatar World Cup 2022 will occur from November 20 to December 18, and Argentina is part of Group C, which includes Poland, Saudi Arabia and Mexico. Fans will see Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Messi square off with Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski. In an interview with FIFA last week, the Polish superstar too stated that Argentina was one of the favourites to lift the coveted trophy this year.

Lewandowski had also claimed Poland's clash against Argentina would be a massive test as La Albiceleste is one of the favourites to win the showpiece tournament. "There's not much to say when it comes to Argentina. They're a huge team and one of the favourites to win the tournament in my opinion. With an absolute legend like Leo Messi as their figurehead, there's no doubt that'll be our toughest match," Lewandowski told FIFA.com. "It'll be great to take on such a great side with such talented players." Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: Can Argentina lift coveted trophy? Lionel Messi gives ultimate response

The Qatar World Cup 2022 will mark the last outing of Messi in the showpiece event, and the Argentinian legend revealed how he views the South American country's chance of being the last team standing when the tournament ends on December 18. "For us, it's hard to stay calm. Argentines, we always think we're the best, that we're candidates for the title, and many times it didn't happen that way," Messi said last week.

