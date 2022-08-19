Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Borussia Dortmund signing Cristiano Ronaldo? Chief Watzke breaks his silence over 'charming' offer

    First Published Aug 19, 2022, 4:44 PM IST

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen to leave Manchester United this summer for a shot at Champions League glory, and Borussia Dortmund has emerged as a possible destination. The German side's Chief Executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has broken his silence over a potential move.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains one of football's most discussed topics. The Portuguese icon had in early July expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford for a shot at Champions League glory but has so far failed to attract any strong suitor with the summer transfer window nearing its end. 

    Also read: Man United vs Liverpool: Will Real Madrid's Casemiro reunite with Ronaldo, Varane in Old Trafford clash?

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In a dramatic turn of events, Borussia Dortmund surfaced as a possible lifeline on Thursday. Joining the Bundesliga's top team would allow Ronaldo to score goals in a new nation and participate in Europe's premier league this season. However, the Bundesliga side's Chief Executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has poured cold water on the Portugal talisman's hopes of moving to Germany.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Despite acknowledging that it would be "charming" to see Ronaldo don the renowned black and yellow shirt, Borussia Dortmund's Chief Watzke is adamant that he is not in negotiations to sign the Portuguese star from Manchester United.

    Also read: Should Cristiano Ronaldo return to Sporting Lisbon? Here's what Man United icon's mom once said

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The Dortmund CEO said, "I love him as a player. It's certainly a charming idea. To see Cristiano Ronaldo play at Signal Iduna Park... But there is no contact at all between the parties involved. So from now on, you should stop talking about it."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Erik ten Hag has shifted his position on letting Ronaldo leave even though Dortmund have ruled out signing the veteran player. Initially insistent that he would keep the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward, the United manager is now prepared to approve his exit. However, the issue of where he can relocate still exists because available possibilities are scarce. 

    Also read: Fantasy Premier League 2022-23, Gameweek 3: Players to pick, captain choices and more

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, and Bayern Munich are just a few of the teams to which Jorge Mendes, the renowned striker's agent, has made offers. But no deal has been made, and Ronaldo's window to sign with a team that can give him Champions League play before the window closes on September 1 is swiftly approaching.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Soon after completing his takeover at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly wanted to make a statement to the rest of the Premier League by signing Ronaldo. However, Thomas Tuchel stopped his intentions because he did not want to bring the captain of Portugal to West London.

    Also read: #EmptyOldTrafford trends as anti-Glazer protesters call fans to boycott Man United vs Liverpool

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Although there were concerns about Napoli's ability to pay for Ronaldo and his exorbitant salary, Bayern executives came to the same conclusion. The Sporting Lisbon academy graduate's most likely remaining destination is Atletico Madrid. Still, their supporters have made it evident that they do not want to sign a player who is a legend for their cross-town rivals. Only time will tell if Ronaldo will stay at Old Trafford or will find an exit route before the end of this month.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Bhaichung Bhutia files nomination for AIFF President's post; Chaubey emerges as front runner snt

    Bhaichung Bhutia files nomination for AIFF President's post; Chaubey emerges as front runner

    football Never seen a bigger ego Wayne Rooney stinging criticism of PSG Kylian Mbappe stirs social media storm snt

    'Never seen a bigger ego': Rooney's stinging criticism of PSG's Mbappe stirs social media storm

    football Who is Manisha Kalyan, the first Indian to play in UEFA Women's Champions League? snt

    Who is Manisha Kalyan, the first Indian to play in UEFA Women's Champions League?

    football Manchester United vs Liverpool: Will Real Madrid's Casemiro reunite with Ronaldo, Varane in Old Trafford clash snt

    Man United vs Liverpool: Will Real Madrid's Casemiro reunite with Ronaldo, Varane in Old Trafford clash?

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Deepak Chahar believes he's picked up from where he left 6 months ago snt

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 1st ODI: Deepak Chahar believes he's picked up from where he left 6 months ago

    Recent Stories

    Major embarrassment for Congress Rahul Gandhis staff among 4 arrested for vandalising Mahatma Gandhi photo gcw

    Major embarrassment for Congress; Rahul Gandhi's staff among 4 arrested for vandalising Mahatma Gandhi's photo

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's helicopter makes emergency landing in Gaya: All you need to know AJR

    Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's helicopter makes emergency landing in Gaya: All you need to know

    AP EAPCET 2022 counselling schedule released; to begin on August 22 - adt

    AP EAPCET 2022 counselling schedule released; to begin on August 22

    Ranbir Kapoor slammed for comment on Alia Bhatt pregnancy drb

    Ranbir Kapoor slammed for comment on Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy

    Mahatma Gandhi statue outside New York's Tulsi Mandir vandalised for 2nd time in two weeks snt

    Mahatma Gandhi statue outside New York's Tulsi Mandir vandalised for 2nd time in two weeks

    Recent Videos

    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon
    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Shocking CCTV footage: Girl shot in the neck in broad daylight in Patna

    Video Icon
    This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    WATCH: This is Super Vasuki, India's longest freight train

    Video Icon