Is Borussia Dortmund signing Cristiano Ronaldo? Chief Watzke breaks his silence over 'charming' offer

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly keen to leave Manchester United this summer for a shot at Champions League glory, and Borussia Dortmund has emerged as a possible destination. The German side's Chief Executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has broken his silence over a potential move.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United remains one of football's most discussed topics. The Portuguese icon had in early July expressed his desire to leave Old Trafford for a shot at Champions League glory but has so far failed to attract any strong suitor with the summer transfer window nearing its end. Also read: Man United vs Liverpool: Will Real Madrid's Casemiro reunite with Ronaldo, Varane in Old Trafford clash?

In a dramatic turn of events, Borussia Dortmund surfaced as a possible lifeline on Thursday. Joining the Bundesliga's top team would allow Ronaldo to score goals in a new nation and participate in Europe's premier league this season. However, the Bundesliga side's Chief Executive Hans-Joachim Watzke has poured cold water on the Portugal talisman's hopes of moving to Germany.

Despite acknowledging that it would be "charming" to see Ronaldo don the renowned black and yellow shirt, Borussia Dortmund's Chief Watzke is adamant that he is not in negotiations to sign the Portuguese star from Manchester United. Also read: Should Cristiano Ronaldo return to Sporting Lisbon? Here's what Man United icon's mom once said

The Dortmund CEO said, "I love him as a player. It's certainly a charming idea. To see Cristiano Ronaldo play at Signal Iduna Park... But there is no contact at all between the parties involved. So from now on, you should stop talking about it."

Erik ten Hag has shifted his position on letting Ronaldo leave even though Dortmund have ruled out signing the veteran player. Initially insistent that he would keep the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward, the United manager is now prepared to approve his exit. However, the issue of where he can relocate still exists because available possibilities are scarce. Also read: Fantasy Premier League 2022-23, Gameweek 3: Players to pick, captain choices and more

Chelsea, Atletico Madrid, Napoli, and Bayern Munich are just a few of the teams to which Jorge Mendes, the renowned striker's agent, has made offers. But no deal has been made, and Ronaldo's window to sign with a team that can give him Champions League play before the window closes on September 1 is swiftly approaching.

Soon after completing his takeover at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly wanted to make a statement to the rest of the Premier League by signing Ronaldo. However, Thomas Tuchel stopped his intentions because he did not want to bring the captain of Portugal to West London. Also read: #EmptyOldTrafford trends as anti-Glazer protesters call fans to boycott Man United vs Liverpool

