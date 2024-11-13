Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Brett Lee advises out-of-form Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to hit 'reset button' (WATCH)

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has advised India captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli to "hit the reset button," refine their technique, and be prepared for the upcoming five-Test series against Australia, which kicks off in Perth in less than 10 days.

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Brett Lee advises out-of-form Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to hit 'reset button' (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 5:59 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 13, 2024, 5:59 PM IST

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has advised India captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli to "hit the reset button," refine their technique, and be prepared for the upcoming five-Test series against Australia, which kicks off in Perth in less than 10 days.

Both batting stalwarts will be under close scrutiny during the Border-Gavaskar series in Australia, following their disappointing performances in the recent 0-3 Test series defeat against New Zealand.

Also read: 'Yugon ki ladai': Fans go berserk as Virat Kohli dons Australian media's front page, Jaiswal dubbed 'New King'

"When you have a couple of bad runs back to back, that's when the pressure gets set in. So, I guess the thing now is that someone like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, they've just got to go back to the drawing board," Lee said on his YouTube channel.

"They are champions because they do the basics better than anybody else. Then, just hit the reset button, almost."

Lee also cautioned that the Australian pacers would target Rohit and Kohli aggressively with the new ball, urging them to swiftly fine-tune their batting.

"(They should) work on their technique, freshen up, get away from cricket for as much as they can and then hit the ground running when they go to Australia because I can promise you the Australian fast bowlers will be attacking Rohit Sharma with that brand-new ball," he added.

Rohit has scored 588 runs in 11 Tests this year, averaging only 29.40, while Kohli has amassed 250 runs across six Tests at an average of 22.72.

Lee suggested that their inclination to play too aggressively might have contributed to their underwhelming performances so far this year.

Also read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Perth pitch curator cautions India of pace and bounce ahead of 1st Test vs Australia

"It's hard to put your finger on why they (Rohit and Kohli) failed. If you first look at the way that Rohit Sharma got out, a lot to the quicks. So, I can't say there's a technical fault there because I've seen him play for the last decade. I still believe he's one of the best players of the pull shot in world cricket, but maybe he's a little bit too aggressive," Lee said.

"Maybe there were a couple of shots... was there a technique issue? Was his bat leaving his pad a bit too early? Was he getting that far forward or not enough forward? Or, was he sort of being a little bit hesitant?" Lee wondered.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Border Gavaskar Trophy: BCCI rubbishes Australian media's claim, says practice session at Perth 'open to all' snt

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: BCCI rubbishes Australian media's claim, says practice session at Perth 'open to all'

Sanju Samson solidifies opener role in T20 cricket says Dinesh Karthik vkp

Sanju Samson solidifies opener role in T20 cricket, says Dinesh Karthik

IPL 2025 KL Rahul breaks silence over leaving LSG eyes respectful environment in next team vkp

IPL 2025: KL Rahul breaks silence over leaving LSG, eyes respectful environment in next team

India Pakistan deadlock over Champions Trophy 2025: How much money PCB can lose if event is moved or postponed snt

India-Pakistan deadlock over Champions Trophy 2025: How much money PCB can lose if event is moved or postponed

Shami returns for Bengal vs MP Ranji Trophy after 1-year hiatus, fans hope for BGT comeback against Australia snt

Shami returns for Bengal vs MP Ranji Trophy after 1-year hiatus, fans hope for BGT comeback against Australia

Recent Stories

Ever wondered what a 1986 laptop looked like? Viral video of vintage tech stuns Internet (WATCH) shk

Ever wondered what a 1986 laptop looked like? Viral video of vintage tech stuns Internet (WATCH)

Ananya Panday Bikini Photos Controversy Dubai Vacation Instagram RBA

Ananya Panday's bikini photos Spark Online Controversy

Anjali Birla Wedding Om Birla Daughter Marries Anish Rajani RBA

Who is Anjali Birla? Meet Om Birla's son-in-law Anish Rajani

Anjali Birla Wedding Om Birla Daughter Marries Anish Rajani RBA

Who is Anjali Birla? Meet Om Birla's son-in-law Anish Rajani

Pushkar Fair 2024: Meet world's most expensive horse worth Rs 11cr RBA

Pushkar Fair 2024: Meet world's most expensive horse worth Rs 11cr

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon