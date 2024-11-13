Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Brett Lee advises out-of-form Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to hit 'reset button' (WATCH)

Former Australian pacer Brett Lee has advised India captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli to "hit the reset button," refine their technique, and be prepared for the upcoming five-Test series against Australia, which kicks off in Perth in less than 10 days.

Both batting stalwarts will be under close scrutiny during the Border-Gavaskar series in Australia, following their disappointing performances in the recent 0-3 Test series defeat against New Zealand.

"When you have a couple of bad runs back to back, that's when the pressure gets set in. So, I guess the thing now is that someone like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, they've just got to go back to the drawing board," Lee said on his YouTube channel.

"They are champions because they do the basics better than anybody else. Then, just hit the reset button, almost."

Lee also cautioned that the Australian pacers would target Rohit and Kohli aggressively with the new ball, urging them to swiftly fine-tune their batting.

"(They should) work on their technique, freshen up, get away from cricket for as much as they can and then hit the ground running when they go to Australia because I can promise you the Australian fast bowlers will be attacking Rohit Sharma with that brand-new ball," he added.

Rohit has scored 588 runs in 11 Tests this year, averaging only 29.40, while Kohli has amassed 250 runs across six Tests at an average of 22.72.

Lee suggested that their inclination to play too aggressively might have contributed to their underwhelming performances so far this year.

"It's hard to put your finger on why they (Rohit and Kohli) failed. If you first look at the way that Rohit Sharma got out, a lot to the quicks. So, I can't say there's a technical fault there because I've seen him play for the last decade. I still believe he's one of the best players of the pull shot in world cricket, but maybe he's a little bit too aggressive," Lee said.

"Maybe there were a couple of shots... was there a technique issue? Was his bat leaving his pad a bit too early? Was he getting that far forward or not enough forward? Or, was he sort of being a little bit hesitant?" Lee wondered.

