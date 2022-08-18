Fantasy Premier League 2022-23, Gameweek 3: Players to pick, captain choices and more

Here's a look at players to pick, transfer to make, captain choices and more for your Fantasy Premier League 2022-23 team for Gameweek 3.

Two game weeks of the Premier League 2022-23 have now passed, giving us a taste of what this season will bring. Manchester United is in serious peril as the Red Devils have dropped both their games against teams they ought to be defeated based on statistics.

On the contrary, Manchester City and Arsenal have come forth as forces to be reckoned with. Both teams have registered two back-to-back comfortable wins. Arsenal's new signee and former City star Gabriel Jesus stole the show last week with two goals and two assists in GW2.

Although it's still early in the season, there isn't much of a cause to get alarmed if you haven't reached the necessary point total of 57 to keep up with the bulk of players. We are looking forward to week three and the potential players you should consider in your Fantasy Premier League 2022-23 team.

Here is the third round of fixtures that are taking place in Game Week 3:

Saturday, August 20, 2022 (All timings are IST)

Tottenham vs Wolves: 5:00 pm

Crystal Palace vs Aston Villa: 7:30 pm

Everton vs Nottingham Forest: 7:30 pm

Fulham vs Brentford: 7:30 pm

Leicester City vs Southampton: 7:30 pm

Bournemouth vs Arsenal: 10:00 pm

Sunday, August 21, 2022

Leeds United vs Chelsea: 6:30 pm

West Ham vs Brighton: 6:30 pm

Newcastle vs Manchester City: 9:00 pm

Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Manchester United vs Liverpool: 12:30 am

The match between Manchester United and Liverpool is, without a doubt, the weekend's biggest game. Given how the season has started for Erik ten Hag's men, we advise selling any players. It won't seem suitable for United at Old Trafford based on last season's outcomes in this match, and we only see points going for Liverpool players, especially attackers.

Saturday's early kick-off is also a game to consider. Tottenham Hotspur has had a fantastic start this season and will score. Conversely, Wolves appear to be unimpressive; thus, acquiring a player like Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son, or Dejan Kulusevski might be a wise choice.

It won't be wise to choose players from the games between Leicester City and Southampton and Crystal Palace and Aston Villa. They'll be close races that might rob your team of crucial advantages.

Even though they have had a rough start to the season, Leicester City's assets could end up being solid differential choices when they play Southampton, another struggling team.

Given the possibility of a low-scoring game, the defensive resources of Nottingham Forest or Everton might also result in clean sheet points.

Bournemouth conceded four away at Manchester City; hence Arsenal will fancy their chances following four goals against Leicester and two against Crystal Palace.

Bearing the above in mind, here's a look at the best transfers/players for Gameweek 3 of Fantasy Premier League 2022-23:

1. Gabriel Jesus - This Arsenal forward had a splendid pre-season and wowed the Gunners with his show at Emirates last week. If you haven't bought this Brazilian forward yet, it's time you consider adding him to your team.

2. Ivan Toney - Before the start of the season, Fantasy Premier League managers perhaps wouldn't have considered buying this Brentford forward. However, the Englishman has surprised many with his form, having scored 1 goal and raked up two assists in two game weeks.

3. Luis Diaz - Liverpool's front line looks significantly different from the one we have regularly seen over the past few seasons, and after his goal on Monday night against Crystal Palace, the Colombian midfielder looks too good to be ignored. Mohamed Salah has been the star of the Reds' attack, but Diaz could become one of the best value picks this season.

4. James Maddison - In Gameweek 2, James Maddison scored as Leicester City fell to Arsenal. The week before, he had a whopping six shots against Brentford and had the opportunity to score. A return to the King Power Stadium should see further opportunities against a side who have conceded six goals in their 2 Premier League games so far.

5. Reece James - The Englishman spent Sunday's match with Tottenham lining up as a right-sided centre-half to counteract Son Heung-min's speed. However, when he returned to his customary wing-back position in the second half, some fireworks included a goal and a gorgeous teasing cross that Kai Havertz should have finished. He is undoubtedly one of the first defenders to pick this week because of the upcoming trip to Leeds United.

6. Marc Cucurella - The new Chelsea recruit is a perfect fit for Thomas Tuchel's team and will likely have a strong season in FPL. He provided an assist against Spurs, and Chelsea's defensive unit is promising, so he might have a chance to keep Leeds' scoreless against him.

7. Neco Williams - Although he carries a meagre price tag, the Welsh defender gets regular minutes as a starter for Nottingham Forest. Given the Toffees' attacking difficulties, a game against Everton could likely result in a clean sheet. Based on his performance against West Ham the last time out, he might also score or provide an assist.

8. Dean Henderson - Against West Ham, this Nottingham Forest goalkeeper looked in top-notch form and impressed everyone with the Declan Rice penalty he saved. If you're looking for a cheap goalkeeper, this 4.5 million pound-worth player is worth considering.

Who are the most transferred players for Gameweek 3?

As of Wednesday, the most transferred players according to Fantasy Premier League are:

Gabriel Martinelli - 813,962

Rodrigo - 651,369

Gabriel Jesus - 596,451

Josh Dasilva - 487,569

Ivan Toney - 411,940

Kevin De Bruyne - 318,962

Reece James - 307,241

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 261,446

Dejan Kulusevski - 257,958

Erling Haaland - 231,275

Who should I captain in Gameweek 3?

Safer options:

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool

Harry Kane - Tottenham

Erling Haaland - Manchester City

Alternative options:

Gabriel Jesus - Arsenal

Kevin de Bruyne - Manchester City

Luis Diaz - Liverpool

