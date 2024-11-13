Border-Gavaskar Trophy: BCCI rubbishes Australian media's claim, says practice session at Perth 'open to all'

The Indian cricket team management has clarified that its upcoming practice sessions at the WACA ground in Perth will be open to the public, contradicting earlier reports suggesting that the sessions would be closed to onlookers.

The controversy erupted after an Australian media outlet, The Australian, published a report claiming that a strict ban had been imposed on public access to the training sessions. The report also highlighted an email from Adam Sauzier of ADCO Constructions, the company overseeing the WACA refurbishment, which allegedly instructed construction workers to avoid watching, photographing, or filming the Indian team during their training. The email further cautioned against the use of drones near the ground.

"The extent to which India is keeping their practice guarded is laid bare in a leaked email issued to workers involved in the WACA refurbishment, due to be completed next year," the newspaper reported.

"Not only has the public been barred from watching India train, even those working in the precinct are under strict instructions not to take a peek, according to an email sent by Adam Sauzier of ADCO Constructions, who is building the new facility," the report added.

Quoting the e-mail, the newspaper wrote: "This week India and India A are training at the WACA Ground from Tuesday 12 November until Sunday 17 November, as part of India's preparation for the Test Match at Perth Stadium the following week.

"During all training sessions, please do not take any photos or videos or fly any drones, of the training sessions and please do not sit and watch the sessions," it further said.

"The memo also makes reference to an India v India A match that had been scheduled from Friday to Sunday but has since been scrapped with the tourists instead preferring to have centre wicket practice," the leading daily wrote.

However, in response to the report, a PTI report quoting sources within the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) strongly refuted the claims.

"Neither from India or from India A such a request, at least on official capacity, has gone demanding closed-door net sessions. The practice session is open to all. The Indian and Australian media can watch and cover for as long as they want. There is no such restrictions till now," the source told the news agency.

It was also reported that India A players have arrived in Perth and will be involved in the intra-squad match.

"Obviously it won't be a three-day official first-class match where if a batter gets out in first over, he won't have access to centre wicket. It will be match simulation where any number of batters can bat," the source told PTI.

It is believed that players like Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant will face bowlers such as Mohammed Siraj and Akash Deep in this setup.

"This was the same practice during COVID times when India travelled to England with around 23-24 players," he said.

The entire Indian contingent attended an afternoon net session at the WACA on Wednesday, with some members of the India A team also joining them.

Virat Kohli spent a significant amount of time batting in the nets alongside other key batsmen.

Skipper Rohit Sharma, who is awaiting the birth of his second child, has not yet joined the squad. However, coach Gautam Gambhir expressed hope that Rohit could reunite with the team before the first Test, though a confirmation is still awaited.

