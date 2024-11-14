Nations League: Harry Kane slams England teammates over withdrawals, says country comes before club (WATCH)

England captain Harry Kane has publicly criticized his teammates for withdrawing from the squad ahead of their Nations League Group F clash against Greece.

England captain Harry Kane has publicly criticized his teammates for withdrawing from the squad ahead of their Nations League Group F clash against Greece. The striker suggested that some players were exploiting the lack of a permanent manager to avoid international duty, accusing them of taking advantage of interim manager Lee Carsley’s situation.

Eight players, including Phil Foden, Jack Grealish, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, and Trent Alexander-Arnold, pulled out of the squad on Monday, after initially being named for the double header against Greece and Republic of Ireland.

Also read: Chelsea star Cole Palmer reveals he was 'persuaded' to leave Man City; opens up about Euro 2024 frustrations

Several of the withdrawals came after club managers expressed their concerns over player fitness or workload. Kane’s comments highlighted his frustration, noting that such withdrawals would likely not have occurred if Thomas Tuchel, who is set to take over as manager in January, had already been in charge.

"It’s a shame this week, obviously. I think it’s a tough period of the season and, yeah, maybe that’s been taken advantage of that a little bit. I don’t really like it if I’m totally honest. I think, like I just said there, England comes before anything, any club situation," Kane told ITV.

Kane’s frustration stems from the fact that Carsley’s squad now includes seven uncapped players, with only four of the 23-man group having more than 20 caps. The England captain stressed that national team duty should come above club commitments, a sentiment he believes was instilled by former manager Gareth Southgate, who resigned after Euro 2024.

"I think the joy to play for England. I think he brought that back. I think every camp people were excited to come, every camp people wanted to play for England and, yeah, that’s the most important thing," Kane said.

Southgate was known for fostering a strong sense of national pride within the squad, even if it meant making difficult decisions about player availability. Kane expressed hope that this ethos would continue, even as the team navigates the uncertain interim period.

Also read: Real Madrid youngster Marc Cucalon, tipped for stardom, forced to retire aged 19; here's why

“I think England comes before anything. England comes before club. England is the most important thing you play as a professional footballer and Gareth was hot on that and he wasn’t afraid to make decisions if, you know, that started to drift from certain players," he added.

As Carsley looks to lead the team in the absence of a permanent manager, Kane’s remarks underline the ongoing challenges England face in maintaining squad cohesion and commitment ahead of the upcoming matches.

Latest Videos