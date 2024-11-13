ICC rankings: Big boost for Pakistan as Afridi climbs back as No. 1 ODI bowler, Hasaranga second in T20Is

Former Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has regained the Number 1 ranking after the ICC issued the latest Men's ODI Bowler Rankings ahead of Champions Trophy 2025.

Former Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has regained the Number 1 ranking after the ICC issued the latest Men's ODI Bowler Rankings ahead of Champions Trophy 2025. The ace speedster regained in place for impressive his performance in the ODI series against Australia. Interestingly, Mohammad Rizwan-led side defeated hosts Australia in ODI series 2-1 to register the team's first win after 22 years on Australian soil.  

In the three ODIs, the left-arm pacer, Shaheen claimed eight wickets at an impressive average of 12.62, finishing as the series' second-highest wicket-taker. His performance saw him jump three spots to reach the No. 1 bowler ranking, surpassing South Africa’s experienced spinner Keshav Maharaj, with Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan maintaining his position in second place.

This is the second time Afridi has reached top position in ODI rankings after a brief stay there during the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Meanwhile, Afridi's seam-bowling partner Haris Rauf soared 14 places to 13th in the rankings, after bagging 10 wickets in the ODIs against Australia, that had earned him the Player-of-the-Series award. Naseem Shah also climbed 14 spots to a career-best 55th.

In T20Is, Wanindu Hasaranga's series haul of 6 for 37 against New Zealand - despite limping through the second fixture where he claimed 4 for 17 - took him four places up to second spot among the bowlers, only behind England's Adil Rashid.

Also read: Border-Gavaskar Trophy: BCCI rubbishes Australian media's claim, says practice session at Perth 'open to all'

Babar Azam extends his lead as top batter

Meanwhile, former captain Babar Azam strengthened his hold at the top of the ODI batting rankings, following his 80-run contribution against Australia, where he was dismissed only once over the three matches.

Pakistan's new captain, Mohammad Rizwan, also climbed two spots to share 23rd position among ODI batters after scoring 74 runs in the series against Australia.

