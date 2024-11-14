Oxford Union under fire for 'Independent State of Kashmir' debate, speaker's 'terror ties' sparks row

The Oxford Union, known for its storied history of free and open debate, has ignited a firestorm of controversy with its latest debate titled, "This House Believes in an Independent State of Kashmir."

The Oxford Union, known for its storied history of free and open debate, has ignited a firestorm of controversy with its latest debate titled, "This House Believes in an Independent State of Kashmir." The proposed debate, set to take place on November 14, has sparked outrage among Indian diaspora with concerns mounting over what some call a blatant endorsement of an anti-India agenda.

The Oxford Union in its Instagram post alleged, "The continued push for Kashmiri independence has sustained a long-standing struggle, rooted in the region’s quest for self-determination and autonomy. This has led to persistent unrest, human rights concerns, and renewed demand for autonomy among the Kashmiris." It further claimed, "While nuclear-armed neighbours vie for control and geopolitical influence, the desire for peace among the population remains strong. Could an independent Kashmir be the answer to this enduring crisis?"

Notably, controversial Pakistani-origin ‘activist’ Muzzammil Ayyub Thakur, known for peddling disinformation on Jammu and Kashmir, has been invited as one of the speakers for the debate.

Indian and British Hindu groups have voiced fierce opposition to the event, underscoring the concerning involvement of speakers with alleged terror ties, raising questions about the ethical responsibility of the Oxford Union in platforming such voices.

Oxford Union debate sparks uproar

Leading the opposition, INSIGHT UK recently sent a formal letter to the Oxford Union expressing concern and condemning not only the premise of the debate but also the decision to include members linked to the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), a group with a documented history of violence and terrorism charges, even on British soil. 

In an additional layer to the controversy, Oxford Union’s current president, Ikram Israr, who is of Pakistani origin, is seen as further evidence of alleged anti-India bias. Critics argue that the Union's choice of debate topics under Israr’s leadership has taken a decidedly provocative turn, culminating in this latest motion on Kashmir's independence.

Social media has erupted with statements accusing the Union of promoting anti-India rhetoric.

A user wrote, "This debate should have never been scheduled. It is purely inflammatory."

 

