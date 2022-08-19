Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man United vs Liverpool: Will Real Madrid's Casemiro reunite with Ronaldo, Varane in Old Trafford clash?

    According to reports, Real Madrid have given the veteran midfielder Casemiro a go-ahead to fly to Manchester for a medical, with all parties hoping that a deal comes through quickly. It will be interesting to see if the Brazilian debuts with former teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane for the upcoming clash at Old Trafford against Liverpool.

    Manchester, First Published Aug 19, 2022, 12:24 PM IST

    In what could be the most sensational transfer of the summer, Manchester United are pushing hard to close a deal with Real Madrid's veteran midfielder Casemiro in time for their Premier League clash against Liverpool on August 22. 

    According to reports, the Los Blancos have given the Brazilian a go-ahead to fly to Manchester for a medical, with all parties hoping that a deal comes through quickly.

    Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano on Friday claimed that there is a push from the bosses at Old Trafford to get the deal done in time for Monday's crucial clash against the Reds, although realistically, it might be a long shot.

    "Key hours ahead to get the deal done, Manchester Utd convinced it's a matter of time – could take 24/48h to undergo medical not booked yet, sort visa, sign four-year deal…this is why Casemiro's presence vs Liverpool is still considered 'unlikely'," noted Romano.

    According to Romano, United placed their official proposal of 60 million euros plus 10 million euros in bonuses late last night to finalise the deal today.

    The guru said, "Manchester United will send an official bid for Casemiro tonight in order to close the deal on Friday. €60m fee, €10m add-ons – so Real Madrid are expected to accept in the next hours. Man Utd offering contract valid until June 2026 plus option for further season."

    The deal, which appeared unimaginable when rumours first surfaced on Wednesday, will end United's search for a capable holding midfielder to replace Nemanja Matic.

    At Old Trafford, Casemiro will be reunited with former teammates Cristiano Ronaldo and Raphael Varane. However, it's unclear how long the legendary Portuguese striker will stay with Erik ten Hag's side. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has expressed his desire to leave the Red Devils for a shot at Champions League glory.

    It is currently unknown whether the Casemiro agreement ends United's search for central midfielders or whether they are still aiming to sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona before September 1.

